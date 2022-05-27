ANDOVER — Ipswich artist Arthur Welsey Dow also the subject of another special exhibit, this one at the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, through July 31.
Drawn almost entirely from the Addison’s collection, “Arthur Wesley Dow: Nearest to the Divine,” explores the prodigious and multifaceted oeuvre of Ipswich artist, educator and theoretician Arthur Wesley Dow. Featuring more than 100 works including photographs, prints, drawings, paintings and ephemera, it highlights not only the beauty of Dow’s groundbreaking artistic contributions across media but reveals a radically anti-academic, intuitive, and inherently democratic approach to artmaking.
For generations of art students in his classroom, notably Georgia O’Keeffe, and through his influential publication “Composition,” Dow’s approach encourages students to transcend faithful representation and channel emotion and personal vision through a universal “trinity of power” inherent in harmonious design—line, notan (the balance of dark and light) and color.
It was organized by the Addison’s Robert M. Walker Associate Curator of American Art Gordon Wilkins and includes photographs, prints, and paintings by the influential artist and educator, who instructed O’Keeffe during her time at Teachers College, Columbia University.
On display is Dow’s work and the ephemera he collected on his global travels, most significantly to Japan, as well as his pioneering theories of composition that had a profound, lifelong influence on O’Keeffe. Dow’s mystical approach to artmaking is evidenced in the works on view and was a transformative force in O’Keeffe’s artistic practice throughout her life.
The Addison Gallery of American Art is located on the campus of Phillips Academy at the corner of Route 28 (Main Street) and Chapel Avenue in Andover. The museum is free of charge and open to the public. The Addison’s galleries are wheelchair accessible and open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.