PEABODY — John “Jay” Dowling didn’t start his career with the Peabody Fire Department 26 years ago with the goal of someday becoming the city’s fire chief.
“Later in my career, as I was climbing a ladder, I thought it could be possible,” he said in an interview with the Salem News. “It was in the back of my mind.”
That idea became a reality for Dowling at Peabody City Hall Thursday evening. Surrounded by friends, family and fellow firefighters he’s led or served under, Dowling was sworn in as Peabody’s new fire chief.
“To the men and women of the Peabody Fire Department, it’s really my honor to be your leader of this department,” Dowling told the crowd after being sworn in. “I think we have a great department. We can do better. We will do better. It’s just an honor for me and my family to be in this position.”
Dowling will officially take the helm from retiring chief Joseph Daly, who has led the department since 2019, beginning Monday.
Dowling first became a Peabody firefighter in 1996 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2001, captain in 2004, then deputy chief in 2021. He is also a member of the Peabody Fire Honor Guard and is the president of the Peabody Fire Department Relief Association.
He graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in 1987 and received an associate degree in fire science from North Shore Community College, along with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Salem State University. He is also certified by the Massachusetts Fire Academy in Fire Prevention, Hazardous Materials and Advanced Fire Investigation.
Dowling has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in his time at the department, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told the crowd Thursday, adding that “the community is in good hands with Jay.”
“I personally have known Jay for many years, and I strongly believe he has the right skills, temperament and background to lead the Peabody Fire Department forward,” Bettencourt said. “Chief Dowling, I look forward to working with you. Congratulations to you and your family, and good luck to you as you begin an exciting new chapter in your career.”
Dowling gave a long list of thank yous to those who have helped him along his way, including his wife Kim, who pinned his badge during the ceremony, his 26-year-old twins Steven and Lexie, his parents, step-parents, brother Chris Dowling, who also works for the department, fellow firefighters and Daly.
“Joe, he got a raw deal right after he took office with COVID, but he did a great job. He saw us through the crisis, and we’ve come out better off than before he started…” Dowling said in his speech. “I thank him for his leadership, his friendship, and good luck to you and Cathie and the boys in retirement.”
Bettencourt also thanked Daly for his service.
“His calm hand, steady presence, sense of humor and work ethic really made the difference,” Bettencourt said. “He was the right person at the right time for the city when we needed him and the department needed him, and I just want to thank you.”
The transition between the two chiefs has been smooth and effective, Dowling said. As for his plans for the department, he said he will continue to add new apparatus, repair stations and keep up staffing levels.
“I just want to build on what Chief Daly has done,” he told the Salem News.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .