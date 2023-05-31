PEABODY — Deputy fire Chief John “Jay” Dowling will helm the city’s Fire Department following Chief Joseph Daly’s retirement this summer.
Dowling will take over for Daly, who has led the department since 2019, starting July 1, the city announced in a statement. He will be sworn in during a ceremony on June 29 after his appointment goes through the City Council on June 22.
Dowling started at the department as a firefighter in 1996, and would go on to become a lieutenant in 2001, captain in 2004 and deputy chief in 2021.
He is also a member of the Peabody Fire Honor Guard and is the president of the Peabody Fire Department Relief Association.
“Jay Dowling brings over 25 years of experience as a member of the Peabody Fire Department to the job of chief,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in the statement. “He demonstrated extraordinary leadership during his 17 years as captain and during these past two years as deputy chief. Our community is in good hands with Jay at the helm of the department.”
Before his career as a firefighter, Dowling graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and received an associate degree in fire science from North Shore Community College.
He also earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Salem State University and is certified by the Massachusetts Fire Academy in Fire Prevention, Hazardous Materials and Advanced Fire Investigation.
“I am looking forward to the work and responsibilities of being chief,” Dowling said in the statement. “It is a great honor to be able to lead the men and women of the Peabody Fire Department and to serve and protect the citizens of my hometown.”
