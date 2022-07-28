BEVERLY — Beverly Main Streets will hold its annual Downtown Block Party on Saturday, July 30, from 4 to 8 p.m.
The party will be held on Cabot Street and will include food vendors, local brewers, artists and live music. There is a $5 donation per person at the admission gates.
Cabot Street will be closed from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. from Pond Street to Federal Street. Essex Street will be accessible via Briscoe Street, and cars approaching Cabot from Federal Street will have to divert to Chapman Street.