BEVERLY — Beverly Main Streets will hold its annual Downtown Block Party on Saturday, July 30, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The party will be held on Cabot Street and will include food vendors, local brewers, artists and live music. There is a $5 donation per person at the admission gates.

Cabot Street will be closed from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. from Pond Street to Federal Street. Essex Street will be accessible via Briscoe Street, and cars approaching Cabot from Federal Street will have to divert to Chapman Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you