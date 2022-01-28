The region's first blizzard of 2022 was forecast to slam the region Saturday, delivering in the range of 18 to more than 24 inches of snow, according to local meteorologists.
As such, area public works departments were quickly gearing up Friday for a weekend of hard work.
"We're expecting deep snow and very strong winds lasting until Sunday," said Mike Collins, commissioner of public works in Beverly, in a call to residents. "We may have to extend the parking ban, but we'll make that call later."
Towns throughout the North Shore were announcing parking bans as early as Friday morning, with bans taking effect generally Friday night to Saturday at midnight and continuing indefinitely.
"It's going to take us longer than usual because we're short contractors and have some COVID impacts to work staff," said Dave Knowlton, director of public works in Salem. "We expect to be going through Sunday with our plowing, so we just ask for our residents to be patient and stay off the roads, follow the parking bans, and give us clear streets so we can do our job and get the roads open."
Collins' call to Beverly also came with the common pleas for residents to engage in responsible behavior, with suggestions that would seem sarcastic were they not real.
"Please do not travel tomorrow. We don't need extra vehicles on the roadway while we're plowing," Collins said. "Cleanup will continue through Sunday and into Monday, so do your part by not plowing or shoveling snow into the roadway."