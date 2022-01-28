Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to steadier snow, increasing winds and blizzard conditions overnight. Low 18F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early will give way to steadier snow, increasing winds and blizzard conditions overnight. Low 18F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.