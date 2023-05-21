SALEM — It was a commencement address 34 years in the making.
A keynote speaker at one of Salem State University's three graduation programs this past weekend — which saw more than 1,600 degrees conferred over two days — and the recipient of an honorary doctorate: Kimberley Driscoll, who went from college graduate in 1989 to become a city employee in Salem, then later an elected city councilor, then mayor of Salem for 17 years.
Driscoll is now also the first lieutenant governor of Massachusetts to have graduated from a state college. On Friday, she received an "Doctor of Human Letters" from her alma mater.
"I know first-hand how life-changing this campus can be," said Driscoll, moments after her degree was conferred, speaking before a packed crowd in the O'Keefe Center. "I got an outstanding classroom education. Some of you may have heard I played a little hoop right behind us."
Driscoll's commencement address touched on resilience, ability, and other talents that the graduates needed to complete their studies during a global pandemic. She also served as a direct example of what the graduates could accomplish.
"Your success in every level of your three-decade public service career speaks volumes to what a state college graduate in Massachusetts can do," Salem State President John Keenan told Driscoll, during her degree conferral. "At Salem State, we encourage students to change the world around them. ... Serving in public office isn't the only way to make a difference, but your example shows the ways in which it can."
Driscoll, speaking before the ceremony conferred 93 graduate and 472 undergrad degrees, drove that point home further.
"Think about how you might use your education to benefit your community. There are 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and many ways to contribute your talents," Driscoll said. "Look locally to see where you can contribute. Come to the Statehouse, where we embrace differences and work out solutions that help common people.
"Our democracy demands and depends on active participation. And let me say, there's no cavalry coming to solve our deepest issues. We are the cavalry," Driscoll continued. "As I look out at all of you, I see something wonderful. I see our diversity. I see our talents. I see our resilience.
"I see our future, and it's a bright one," Driscoll concluded. "I'm proud of you and know we're a better commonwealth because of you. Thanks for everything you're going to do."
