SALEM — Mayor Kim Driscoll and her challenger Steve Dibble shared a debate stage for the first time Monday night and touched on everything from the climate crisis to launching a Witch City-themed cryptocurrency.
Voters got two diametrically opposed visions for Salem's future during the debate, which was before a live audience at Salem State University's Sofia Gordon Center.
Both candidates opened by identifying housing as a major issue in Salem — Driscoll explained that Salem must dig deeper to build more affordable homes, and Dibble, who's the Ward 7 Councilor, called for less development packed with "luxury housing."
On energy, Dibble accused Driscoll of being slow on initiatives, saying she put Salem's drive to attract offshore wind bidders "on the back burner" and initially prioritized mixed-use development for the Salem Harbor Footprint site. He added that Salem is "so far behind, years behind letting it happen. If we were to build offshore wind turbines here with a good leader, we'd bring cheaper electricity to Salem and the North Shore."
In response, Driscoll highlighted 100% renewable energy powering homes and businesses across the city, converting streetlights to units that consume less power, and launching an actual resiliency and sustainability division at City Hall. "There's a lot of work to do, and we're excited to get on it."
Asked about smart development, Driscoll listed examples of housing communities transforming empty industrial property and generating new tax growth, thus lowering tax rates overall. Dibble characterized Driscoll's efforts as overdevelopment and highlighted the need for senior housing and job creators, like Tropical Products expanding on the old cineplex site instead of hundreds of housing units there.
Both candidates boasted being SSU alums and interns during their college careers in Salem. When asked about representing Salem State students, Driscoll said she wants to do more to ensure they're "part of the environment when we're making decisions. ... This is the hardest hiring environment we've ever had. We'd love to ignite that passion."
Dibble, after briefly discussing the quality of Salem Public Schools, took the audience through his efforts as the Ward 7 councilor — an area that includes a large portion of Salem State — to meet with and advocate for student needs. Helping them in the future, he said, involves internships at City Hall and summer jobs like mowing grass and to "let them be supervisors for young people, to help the whole city and provide better services to the city of Salem, and supplement our excellent city workers."
Asked about future retirement costs, Driscoll pointed to her efforts to overhaul the retirement board and catch up on unfunded post-employment liabilities in a little more than a decade.
Dibble responded by unpacking Driscoll's spending in other areas, and in one example highlighted the cost of the Forest River Park renovation project and the city's bike-share contract as two examples of overspending. He then pitched launching a city-sponsored cryptocurrency known as "Witch Coin" to help "improve our schools and our whole city."
In one moment, Dibble responded to a question on transgender advocacy by saying the city needs "to respect everyone. We need to help people, we need to be open-minded, we need to welcome and be truly inclusive, to assist everybody, no matter if it's a transgender issue, or on access... for many years, I was handicap coordinator for the city.
"What we're doing right now is just wrong," Dibble continued. "We're focusing on a lot of issues throughout the city, and they're important issues, but we aren't focused on the issues that Salem people really care about: Overcrowding the city, and all the negative attributes that come with that; the traffic; the water pipes breaking because we're putting too much pressure on the pipes; traffic all over the city; but our schools are failing as well. Hopefully we'll get to a question about schools."
Driscoll responded by referencing Salem's history in 1692, a moment where "we turned on people in our community because they were different. They were others." She then noted recent gender-neutral changes to city ordinances and adding gender-neutral bathrooms to public buildings throughout the city. "We need to continually be reminding each other of the importance of respecting the values of other people in our community."
To watch the debate via Salem Access Television, visit bit.ly/Salem21MayoralDebate1.