WORCESTER — Massachusetts Democrats on Saturday afternoon endorsed Maura Healey's quest to move from the attorney general's office to the governor's suite but also put Sonia Chang-Díaz on the September primary ballot, ensuring that Healey will have some intraparty competition before she could turn her full attention to any Republican opponents.
Healey, serving her eighth year as attorney general and who has long been viewed as a gubernatorial candidate in waiting, took more than 71% of the votes cast by party delegates at their nominating convention at the DCU Center in Worcester. Chang-Díaz, a state senator of more than a decade, got about 29% of the delegate vote, almost double the 15% required to make it onto the Sept. 6 primary ballot.
Healey was the favorite coming into the gathering — a fact that Chang-Díaz used in her speech to highlight her independence from the political establishment — and she mostly played it safe as she addressed the receptive crowd. Though she ticked off a list of things she'd do as governor — "cutting the costs of housing, energy, and health care," creating more housing, making East-West Rail a reality, and passing same-day voter registration — Healey did not use her remarks to dive into detail specifics.
After the results were announced, Healey told reporters, "I wanted to come in and do well at this convention and we did extremely well, and I'm really excited and can't wait to move forward with this campaign."
The field of candidates vying to be either Healey's or Chang-Díaz's lieutenant governor was trimmed by delegates from five to three with Sen. Adam Hinds and businessman Bret Bero falling short of the support needed to make it onto the September ballot. The LG campaigns of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, Rep. Tami Gouveia and Sen. Eric Lesser rallied enough delegate support to stay active and Driscoll claimed the party's endorsement.
While the party insiders at the convention and their endorsement matter (they represent just one-third of 1% of all Bay State Democrats; these are the hardcore party loyalists), there is no convention for the voters who will have the greatest say when it comes time to pick the state's next governor in November: Unenrolled voters.
As of Feb. 2021, there were 4,731,940 registered voters in Massachusetts — 31.6% were registered as Democrats and 9.7% were registered as Republicans, but 57.4% of Massachusetts voters were unenrolled in any party, according to the secretary of state's office.
Lieutenant Governor
Driscoll, who has been running the city of Salem since 2006, topped the LG field with support from 41.4% of the delegates at the convention. She got into the lieutenant governor's race in January promising a "new focus from Beacon Hill" on the needs of cities of towns. Driscoll previously worked as chief legal counsel and deputy city manager in Chelsea and served on the Salem City Council.
"I'm proud to be part of the get-stuff-done wing of government with a record of delivering results every day for people counting on us to do better. Those of you who serve or volunteer in a local office — whether it's your school board, Town Meeting, a committee or any other form of service — you know what I'm talking about. There's no hiding in local government. We're there front and center, fully accountable, doing the hard work to make our communities better," Driscoll said. "The stakes are higher being a leader in your community. It makes you listen. It makes you more accountable. And it makes you a better leader."
The Democratic primary, as well as the Republican one, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6.
SHNS' Matt Murphy contributed to this report.