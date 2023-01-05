Kim Driscoll made sure to pay homage to her roots in her adopted hometown in her remarks Thursday upon becoming Massachusetts' new lieutenant governor.
Driscoll took her oath of office, in fact, using a Bible from the House of the Seven Gables on Derby Street. The historic site, made famous by Nathanial Hawthorne's 1851 novel, is a Salem landmark and operates today as a nonprofit museum, listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The Bible in question, published in 1859, belongs to the Upton family — the last family to call the Seven Gables home and the first to offer tours of the pre-colonial mansion.
"It is the honor of a lifetime for this Navy brat, public higher ed grad, and Gateway City mayor to be standing here as your lieutenant governor," said Driscoll in her remarks — she had only formally resigned from the corner office in Salem Wednesday evening after delivering her final State of the City address there.
Driscoll's inaugural address Thursday reflected on her and Maura Healey's historical moment in Massachusetts governance and on the now former mayor's personal journey.
“Those of us in this room elected to represent people throughout Massachusetts know that it’s possible to meet our collective needs in housing, in education, in transportation and climate. After all, we’re a state with a rich history of firsts — from sparking a revolution at home to sharing life-saving vaccines around the world,” said Driscoll. “Now, more than ever in our state’s history, we must lean into our roots and embrace the opportunities to grow, change, innovate — to bring people together in advancement of our shared vision.”
In addition to thanking her family, Driscoll also recognized members of the late Army Sgt. James Ayube's family of Salem who were in the audience. Ayube was killed in Afghantistan in 2010 and today the bypass road from the Beverly-Salem bridge to downtown Salem is named after him.
"Many of you know me as the mayor of Salem and having served as a local leader from the ‘get stuff done’ branch of government for the last 17 years, I know firsthand that what happens in this building impacts the quality of life of the people who live within our 351 cities and towns," Driscoll said, reiterating a common theme of hers on the campaign trail.
"I am grateful that the people of Salem put their faith in me 17 years ago — an underdog candidate in a city that had never voted to put a woman in charge, let alone someone who hadn’t grown up there," she said. "My dad, sitting proudly up there, he was a chef in the Navy. My mom was from Trinidad. I was born in Hawaii and, as a military family, we moved quite a bit.
"But it wasn’t until I came to Salem and got the chance to attend public college at Salem State that I finally felt like I had a home town. Like many of you, I could have called anywhere home after graduating but I fell in love with this place," said Driscoll. "This amazing tapestry of people and places called Massachusetts."