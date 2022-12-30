From a longtime mayor to a wayward seal, the top North Shore stories of 2022 were about people — or animals — on the move. Here’s a look at some of the biggest stories of the year from our area.
Driscoll elected lieutenant governor
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll made history by becoming one half of the first all-female ticket to lead the state of Massachusetts. Driscoll was elected lieutenant governor last month alongside Maura Healey, who becomes the first woman ever elected governor in Massachusetts. Driscoll’s elevation to the state’s No. 2 office has created a scramble to become her successor as Salem mayor. Former mayor Neil Harrington and Driscoll’s current chief of staff, Dominick Pangallo, are among those who have declared their candidacy.
Shoebert causes a stir
An adventurous seal who came to be known as Shoebert captured the imagination of people in Beverly and beyond when he made his way into a pond on the Cummings Center property. After spending a week in the pond eluding capture and delighting spectators, Shoebert ‘walked’ to the nearby police station in the middle of the night.
Shoebert was eventually released back into the ocean, but not before inspiring a cottage industry of books, T-shirts, stuffed animals and sugar cookies — not to mention the hope that he’ll one day return.
Haunted Happenings draws nearly 1 million people
Salem’s 40th Haunted Happenings season drew record crowds this year, with a total of 921,100 people visiting the downtown during October. That number, based on cell phone activity data, was an 8% increase over 2021 and a 36% surge over the last non-pandemic Halloween season in 2019.
New state reps, DA to take office
Local elections produced new state representatives for Salem and Marblehead/Swampscott as well as a new district attorney for Essex County. School Committee member Manny Cruz will be the new state rep in Salem while Jennifer Armini of Marblehead will represent the 8th Essex District, which includes Marblehead, Swampscott and parts of Lynn. Paul Tucker, the current state rep in Salem, won election as Essex County district attorney. He’ll replace longtime DA Jonathan Blodgett, who did not seek reelection.
Investigation says Danvers schools failed to respond to bullying
An investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office found that Danvers school officials failed to properly respond to several years of bullying and harassment by players on the high school hockey team. The district agreed to a resolution that requires school officials to take steps to prevent hate and bias incidents, including more training for administrators, teachers, coaches and staff.
State orders new cleanup of Varian site
After 30 years of a failed cleanup operation in Beverly, the state ordered Varian Medical Systems to come up with new ways of removing toxic chemicals from its former site on Sohier Road. The company is now promising to spend as much as $34 million to get rid of the contamination and hopefully ease the concerns of neighbors who fear the chemicals could get into their homes.
Children’s museum opens in Peabody
After years of planning, the North Shore Children’s Museum opened in downtown Peabody in October. The museum had long been a dream of Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who said it will attract more visitors to the downtown. The new attraction got off to a good start, selling all of its 80 available tickets within 10 minutes on opening day.
North Shore Birth Center closes
The North Shore Birth Center had helped give birth to more than 10,000 babies since opening on the campus of Beverly Hospital in 1980. On Dec. 1, despite months of protests, it was closed for good by Beth Israel Lahey Health, the parent company of Beverly Hospital, saying they couldn’t find enough midwives to work there. The hospital has offered to lease the birth center building to an independent midwifery practice and to provide $1.5 million in grant money to support the possible opening of a new birth center elsewhere on the North Shore.
Beloved town official Wayne Marquis dies
When the news broke in June that Wayne Marquis had died at age 69, after a battle with cancer, it was as if a collective gasp was taken across Danvers and the entire North Shore. Marquis, a beloved longtime town official who was also highly regarded throughout the region, had retired in 2014 after more than 40 years of service to his hometown (35 of those as town manager). He was remembered fondly by family, friends and colleagues for his kindness, generosity, humor and leadership. “He has to be the most influential person in the history of the town,” said Town Moderator Patricia Fraizer.
Former Salem teacher charged with indecent assault
A former physical education teacher at Saltonstall School in Salem was arrested in June at this home in North Andover and is now facing 37 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child and two counts of rape of a child. The charges against Daniel Hakim, 36, involve 12 girls, all of whom were students at Saltonstall, where Hakim taught from 2015 to 2018.
Former MIT professor found guilty of forgery
A former MIT professor from Hamilton was sentenced to two years in state prison for a scheme to swindle his late son’s widow and his grandchildren out of millions of dollars. John Donovan Sr., 80, was found guilty of attempting to steal his late son’s estate by filing forged documents at the South Essex Registry of Deeds in Salem. A decade earlier, Donovan was found guilty of a scheme to frame his other son by falsely reporting to police that he’d been shot by “Russian hitmen.”
