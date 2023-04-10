SALEM — Graduate, city councilor, mayor, lieutenant governor, and now, commencement speaker.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll has been tapped to address graduates at one of Salem State University's three commencement ceremonies this May. She'll serve as commencement speaker at the university's Bertolon School of Business graduation ceremony on Friday, May 19, at 3 p.m.
"It's a huge moment and appropriate recognition of an outstanding public servant," said university President John Keenan. "We're a civic engagement university, which doesn't mean everyone has to run for office — but everyone should have the skills and ability to make a difference. Certainly, Kim Driscoll is the epitome of that, in the course of her story in public service from city councilor to mayor, to now lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth."
In 1989, Kimberley Lord was a new graduate of Salem State College who was also a star player in the women's basketball program. She led the College's Varsity Club for 10 years and served a year post-graduation as an assistant women's basketball coach, according to the university's Vikings Hall of Fame page.
Later, as a Salem city councilor, Driscoll further helped launch the college's Neighborhood Advisory Board, which worked at the time to "foster better town/government relationships," the page reads. Driscoll was inducted into the Hall in 2003.
When discussing her selection as commencement speaker, Keenan also highlighted Driscoll's support for Ballot Question 1 in the same 2022 election that led to Driscoll's elevation to state office. The question creates a "Fair Share Tax" or "Millionaires' Tax" to raise tax dollars for education and transportation, and it passed with 53% support state-wide.
"With the passage of Question 1, it's a great time to be lieutenant governor and making historic investments in public higher education," Keenan said. "Having someone who's a public higher ed graduate is also of importance at this time."