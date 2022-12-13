SALEM — The second-longest serving mayor in the city's history will go out on her own terms, literally.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll will resign as the city's chief elected leader immediately following her next — and final — State of the City address in January, she explained to the City Council in a letter last week.
The letter was received by the City Council at its meeting Thursday night and councilors decided to hold off on appointing an acting mayor to replace Driscoll until after she delivers that final speech.
Each January, the council holds an organizational meeting to swear in new members, elect a president for the year and invite the sitting mayor to deliver the annual State of the City address.
Salem will hold it next inaugural exercises on Wednesday, Jan. 4 — the day before Driscoll is due to be sworn in as lieutenant governor on Thursday, Jan. 5.
In light of that, Driscoll has decided to resign "effective at the conclusion of my remarks at the 2023 City Council organizational meeting," she wrote.
"As I prepare to step away from this role and into a new one, I could not be prouder or more satisfied with the work that has been accomplished since I first entered office in January 2005," Driscoll said. "We — together — have transformed Salem into a vibrant, thriving, and successful community. We fixed bad practices of the past to professionalize municipal operations, rebuild city finances, improve transparency in government, and engage more resident participation.
"Salem, today, has a new focus on equity, sustainability, professionalism, and livability," she continued, "all of which is a direct result of the intentional actions we have taken and so many of which I am proud to have had the opportunity to initiate and lead."
Driscoll's resignation will trigger several internal processes to find a new leader, which will begin with the council appointing one of its own to serve as acting mayor. A special election will follow to elect a successor that will finish Driscoll's fifth term, which will end on Jan. 5, 2026 — the year of Salem's 400th anniversary.
"When I announced my first candidacy in 2005, I said that we deserved a city government as dedicated, passionate, and forward-looking as the people it serves," Driscoll wrote to the council. "I believe we achieved that vision, and I am thankful for your partnership in making it possible."