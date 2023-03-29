BOSTON — Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll made the case Tuesday for expanding a market rate housing tax credit program that focuses on Gateway cities but has been criticized by some groups for subsidizing “unaffordable” housing.
Testifying during a legislative hearing on a $750 million tax relief package she filed with Gov. Maura Healey, Driscoll said a provision in the bill that would expand the Housing Development Incentive Program has the potential to spur economic development in Gateway cities and help address the state’s housing crisis.
“It’s an incredibly effective tool to jump-start housing production by closing funding gaps to support new rental housing and new homeownership opportunities in our Gateway cities,” Driscoll told members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee. “That includes rehab of existing buildings and ground-up new construction.”
Driscoll, a former Salem mayor, said she has seen the impact of the tax credit in her home city, where it helped finance the redevelopment of the old Salem District Courthouse. The mixed-use project, which received $2 million in tax credits, includes 61 condominiums, 10% of which were sold at below market rates, she said.
“It’s led to the development of thousands of housing units in downtown areas and around transit hubs,” she said. “It’s been so successful the demand is outpacing capacity, which is why we’re proposing a significant boost.”
The program, the state’s only tax incentive for market-rate housing, was created in 2010 to encourage more housing in Gateway cities that struggled to attract developers to revitalize their communities amid the fallout of the economic recession.
The Healey-Driscoll administration has proposed expanding the program to meet the demand from local governments and developers. If approved, the proposal would authorize $192 million in tax credits over the next five years, while raising the annual credit cap from $10 million to $30 million, indefinitely.
But advocates have criticized the program for doling out tens of millions of dollars in tax credits to developers of “unaffordable” housing.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute said an analysis of the program found that tax credits offered to date — totaling nearly $90 million — as well as local tax breaks, have been mostly for market-rate, above-market, and even “expensive luxury” housing.
The report states that only 80 of the 4,085 housing units approved for tax credits through the program to date are considered affordable under the state’s own guidelines.
Meanwhile, the report claims there is “no monitoring, evaluation or reporting” on the results of HDIP investments to date — which include $89.4 million in credits for 61 developments under construction or pending.
Lawmakers have filed a proposal that would require the state to offer more affordable housing credits through the program, specifically for mixed-income units.
