BEVERLY — As mayor of Salem, Kim Driscoll was very familiar with the efforts by the city of Beverly to tackle climate change. In fact, the neighboring communities went so far as to team up on a climate action plan in 2021.
On Wednesday, Driscoll came to Beverly to highlight the city’s clean energy measures, only this time in her new role as lieutenant governor.
Driscoll and the state’s top environmental official, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper, visited Beverly Middle School to tour solar panels and electric school buses while touting the new administration’s planned investments in clean energy.
The hour-long visit included students from Beverly Middle School’s “Green Team,” who peppered Mayor Mike Cahill with questions about what the city is doing to reduce its carbon footprint. Driscoll was introduced by Bridget Booth and Kailey Quintino, Beverly High School juniors who co-founded the school’s Green Club this year.
“What you’re doing is so special,” Driscoll told the students and city officials. “It’s so contagious. To be able to see what’s happening here on the ground in Beverly shows other communities that this is possible.”
“Beverly is walking the walk,” Tepper added. “This is so exciting to see. You’re really doing it all here. You should be really proud of your town.”
Driscoll, Tepper and Jen Deloisio, the CEO of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, were given a tour of the recently constructed solar canopy on the middle school parking lot and of one of the city’s electric school buses.
Erina Keefe, the city’s sustainability director, explained that the solar canopy is one of six built by the city last year at various locations. They produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 600 homes every year, she said.
Combined with other solar projects across the city, including one at the former landfill on Brimbal Avenue and another near Beverly Airport, the city is purchasing enough solar credits to offset nearly all of the municipal electricity consumption, Keefe said. More solar panels are planned at the new police station on Elliott Street.
The group then walked across the parking lot to see an electric school bus. Beverly was one of the first communities in the state to buy an electric bus in 2020. It now has three. Under questioning from students who asked how long it would take for the city’s entire fleet of school buses to be electric, Cahill said the goal is to make it happen in “less than a decade.”
“I think it’ll be really great the day when every single bus and vehicle that’s waiting outside the school at the end of the day is electric and there’s not one little puff at all of exhaust,” Cahill said.
Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Beverly-based Highland Electric, the company that is leasing the buses to the city, said Beverly’s is the first project in the country to send stored power from the buses’ batteries back into the grid during the summer, when the buses aren’t being used and energy demand is at its peak.
McIntyre said more than 100 school districts, from as far away as California, have come to Beverly to learn how to implement an electric school bus program in their communities.
“There have been many firsts here in Beverly,” McIntyre said.
Driscoll told the students that Gov. Maura Healey’s first budget proposal invests heavily in environmental issues. The budget would dedicate $105 million more to energy and climate efforts, including tripling the budget of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.
“Somebody’s going to ask us all, ‘What did you do about climate change?’” Driscoll said. “Right now we need better answers, and they’re going to come from you, the work we’re doing here on the ground, and what we do here in Massachusetts.”
