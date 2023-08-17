TOPSFIELD — A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a crashed vehicle alongside Route 1, reported Topsfield police Chief Neal Hovey.
A passing motorist spotted the crashed vehicle not far off the highway about 7:30 a.m.
The vehicle, believed to have been traveling north, crossed the southbound lane and ended up on the west side of the road in the vicinity of 15 Boston St.
No other vehicle was believed to have been involved.
The operator and sole occupant was declared deceased a short time later by a member of the Topsfield Fire Department.
The operator's identity is being withheld pending notification of family and friends.
The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Topsfield Police Department.