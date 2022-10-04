SALEM — A Peabody man is being charged with driving to endanger and speeding after crashing through a fence and into the water near the Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, police said.
Arthur Dos Santos, 19, of 28 Granite St., Peabody, was at the wheel of a 2008 Saturn when it sped down Liberty Hill Avenue, through a fence and some brush, and into the water just after 9 p.m., Salem police Capt. John Burke said.
Dos Santos was able to get out of the car on his own and was standing on top of it when officers arrived. They threw out flotation devices, Burke said.
Dos Santos said he was the sole occupant of the car and that he was coming from a friend's home in Peabody. He could not explain how the car ended up in the water.
Police saw no signs of impairment, but were told by a witness that the car was speeding before it hit the fence. The witness reported hearing the engine "revving" prior to the crash, Burke said.
The Salem police dive team checked the car and water to confirm that Dos Santos was alone, then assisted in removing it from the water, Burke said.
Dos Santos will be sent a notice to appear in court at a later date.