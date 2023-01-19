HAMILTON — The weather conspired against an elderly driver around 6 p.m. Thursday to tie up Inbound Train 160 on the Newbury/Rockport line.
According to a spokesman for the Mass Commuter Rail, an elderly female driver, heading down Asbury Street in Hamilton, mistook the rail right of way for a street and turned onto it.
The woman was able to drive only a short distance before her vehicle became stuck.
Realizing her predicament, she got out of her car and moved a safe distance away as the train approached.
Moments later the commuter train struck the vehicle, causing substantial damage to it.
The woman was not hurt and there was no damage to the train or to the tracks. The vehicle, however, had to be towed from the scene.
Train passengers were accommodated via other modes to their destinations and their were some residual delays on the Newburyport branch.