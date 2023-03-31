BEVERLY — A driver fled the scene of a crash in Beverly’s Centerville neighborhood Thursday night.
Police were called to 593 Essex St. at 10:41 p.m. after an unknown driver slammed into a pole and part of a fence, said Michael Boccuzzi, public information officer for the Beverly Police Department.
The driver fled the scene before police arrived and has not been identified, Boccuzzi said.
No further information was immediately available.
