SALEM — A homeless man was five days from completing his probation in a 2019 assault case and about to move into a motel for the winter when he crashed into an ambulance on Wednesday morning.
Now Phillip Viola, 54, is facing charges of drugged driving, driving to endanger and a civil marked lanes violation — charges that could trigger a revocation of his probation in a 2019 case in which he punched another homeless man.
The crash on Wednesday morning near 317 Jefferson Ave. caused an ankle injury to an EMT for Action Ambulance who was in the back with a patient; both she, the driver and the patient were all taken to Salem Hospital after the crash, a prosecutor said.
Meanwhile, a swaying and fidgety Viola, suspected of being under the influence of drugs, was asked to perform field sobriety tests, a prosecutor told Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman.
Viola struggled and then gave up, the prosecutor told the judge. Prosecutors are waiting for a report from a drug recognition expert who was brought to evaluate Viola after his arrest.
Viola allegedly told police that he was reaching for a lighter on the floor of the 2005 Cadillac and doesn't know what happened next.
A witness said the Cadillac veered across the center line and into the ambulance.
Patrick Conway, a lawyer representing Viola on Friday, told the judge that his client was not on any illegal drug at the time of the crash, only the methadone he's prescribed. He has been sober for 1½ years, the lawyer said.
As for his conduct at the scene, Conway said Viola is often fidgety, and blamed his struggle with the field sobriety tests on an old hip injury.
Viola, who has used an Aborn Street address in the past, had actually been living in the Cadillac recently, the attorney said. He and his wife were about to move to a motel for the winter.
"My client has expressed remorse all morning for the injuries to the EMT," said Conway.
Viola was released on conditions that include that he regularly submit to drug tests and agree to let his probation officer confirm his continuing participation in the methadone program. A status hearing is set for Dec. 22.