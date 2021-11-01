WENHAM — A 31-year-old Lynn man was killed when his car veered off Route 128 early Monday, state police said.
Gilbert Kernei was the sole occupant of the 2017 Toyota Camry when it went off the northbound side of the highway and into a wooded area at around 1:15 a.m.
An off-duty Salem State University officer was the first person to spot the car off the road, police said.
Troopers from the Danvers state police barracks went to the scene. Kernei was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police and fire crews from Beverly and Wenham assisted at the scene.