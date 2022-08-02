HAMILTON — A 20-year-old Hamilton man was killed in a single car crash on Bridge Street Sunday night, Hamilton police announced Monday evening.
Police were called to the area of 390 Bridge St. at around 9:44 p.m.
The driver, the sole occupant of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, had to be extricated from the heavily damaged car.
Due to the severity of the young man's injuries a medical helicopter was called, but emergency personnel subsequently made the decision to take him to Beverly Hospital by ambulance.
The Medflight crew assisted with treatment, police said.
The young man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Beverly Hospital.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows the Jetta was heading west on Bridge Street when it went off the right-hand side of the road. The cause has not been determined, police said.
Hamilton and state police from the accident reconstruction and crime scene services units are investigating, police said.