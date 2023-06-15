BEVERLY — Passersby and an off-duty firefighter teamed up to rescue a man from a burning car after it crashed and burst into flames on Route 128 in Beverly Thursday morning.
Beverly fire Chief Peter O'Connor said the driver suffered serious injuries but was saved from a possible worse fate by the people who responded before firefighters arrived.
"It was really critical that they were able to get him out of the car before we got there," O'Connor said.
O'Connor said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 128 northbound in Beverly near the Essex Street exit. When firefighters arrived, the car was over the guardrail, smashed up against a tree, and on fire. The engine compartment and passenger compartment were both "heavily involved" in flames, he said.
O'Connor said the driver had been trapped inside the car but the "Good Samaritans" were able to get him out. The rescuers included an off-duty firefighter from Manchester-by-the Sea, along with four other people who stopped to help, O'Connor said.
O'Connor said the driver was taken to Beverly Hospital.