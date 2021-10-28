DANVERS — A 39-year-old Danvers man was seriously injured after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on Route 114 in Danvers early Thursday, officials said.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the roadway.
The driver, who was in a 2019 Honda Accord, struck the construction equipment, which appeared to be a front-end loader.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital, then transferred to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office. Because of the weather, a medical helicopter was not able to fly him, and he had to be taken to Lahey by ambulance.
The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon by Danvers, state police crash reconstruction, crime scene and the state police truck team, said Kimball.
No charges have been filed at this point.