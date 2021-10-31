SWAMPSCOTT — Local police, responding shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday to a motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of Paradise and Ellis roads, discovered an occupant of one vehicle had a gunshot wound to the chest.
Swampscott police said the shooting had occurred in Lynn, and the incident had spilled over into Swampscott only after the accident took place.
The investigation of the shooting was being handled by Lynn police, and Swampscott was dealing only with the accident.
Lynn confirmed that a male had been shot in the chest while in Lynn and that a medflight had been requested at the crash scene. They said the incident was under investigation.
Swampscott, which was still trying to piece together the details of the accident, said indications are that the crash happened when the victim, who they believe was driving, ran a red light and struck another vehicle.