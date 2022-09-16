GLOUCESTER — A woman on probation for manslaughter, jailed last month after testing positive for alcohol, was released from custody but will remain on probation under several new, stricter conditions, a Salem Superior Court judge ordered Wednesday.
Rebecca Jacques, 62, of Gloucester, had blamed a new denture adhesive she’d just purchased on Amazon when she submitted what turned out to be a positive alcohol test on a remote monitoring device on the morning of Aug. 21.
The positive test came just a couple of weeks after she was released from custody for a prior probation violation, one of several she’s committed since wrapping up a four-year prison term in the 2012 crash.
That crash, which occurred on Route 133 in Gloucester, killed an Ipswich woman, Mary Lipman, and injured another passenger.
Jacques was put back into custody pending a hearing on the test result.
Even if the alcohol was the result of a new product and not from drinking, probationers who are on remote monitoring sign an agreement in which they are required to read all product labels to determine whether a product contains alcohol.
At an earlier hearing, Jacques’ attorney argued that the alcohol was only disclosed on the outer packaging but not on the actual tube.
Judge James Lang on Wednesday found that Jacques had again violated her probation, and ordered that Jacques will remain on the condition of alcohol monitoring and must now also provide proof to a probation officer that she is attending at least three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week, on top of all of her prior conditions.
Earlier this year her probation was also extended until 2024.
In recent years, courts have backed away from long periods of probation and most, though not all, defendants are now placed on shorter periods of court supervision, usually three years.
