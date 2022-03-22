SALEM — Bentley Academy Innovation School is becoming a full dual language school, 20 years after a ballot measure killed dual language programming and four years after Salem closed its last school nodding back to that era.
The School Committee voted unanimously Monday night to convert Bentley Academy Innovation School to a school-wide dual language program over the next several years, until all grades offer dual-language programming to begin the 2025-26 school year.
Only two classrooms each in kindergarten and grade 1 are now dual-language, meaning class is taught in two languages, allowing English and Spanish speakers to learn the other language alongside each other. Each of the two grades also include two general education classrooms that aren't dual language.
Under the changes approved, all classrooms in kindergarten and first grade will be dual language next year, while second grade will run two dual language classrooms in addition to two general classrooms. The committee also voted to reduce the length of Bentley's day by about a half hour, down to seven hours for students and 7.5 for staff. The shorter day came with the support of most staff in the building and 58% of families, according to Superintendent Steve Zrike.
When Bentley becomes fully dual language in 2025, it won't be the first school to do so. Previously, Salem ran a dual-language program at the Nathaniel Bowditch School, a grades K-8 school shut down by the city in 2018 after issues within the district caused the school's demographics to reflect a self-described form of segregation. Bowditch was later closed and its students distributed to Salem's other schools, while the Horace Mann Laboratory School moved from Salem State University to take over the Bowditch building on Willson Street the following school year.
On Monday, Bentley principal Elizabeth Rogers said the failure of Bowditch originated in Question 2 from the 2002 state elections. The question, which passed 61%, required that all public school children be taught in English.
"As a parent and teacher in the program (at the time), the dual language program was thriving when Question 2 came along," Rogers said. "The dual language program hasn't been in place since the Unz initiative passed," referencing Silicon Valley entrepreneur Ron Unz, who's financial support helped drive the initiative's passage.
Though Bowditch's role as a dual language school then officially ended, it was continually misidentified as dual language for years to come.
"I stayed at Bowditch for about five more years, and then left the district for a while, and when I came back to the district, people were still talking as if the dual language program were still at Bowditch," Rogers said. "They offered Spanish for kids who had been in the dual language program, and it was 45 minutes a day instead of half the day. It wasn't content in Spanish."
Since then, there's been a shift. The state has been funding more grants for dual language programs, and Salem has seen the way such programs attract enrollment, according to Superintendent Steve Zrike.
"This really started with a conversation about enrollment," Zrike said.
During the last three years, the district has shed 249 students from kindergarten to grade 5, from 2,110 reported in 2019-20 to 1,861 for 2021-22. The drop is largely associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Zrike.
"The majority of that has been in our kindergarten and first grade over the last two years," Zrike said. "We also saw, during that period of time, fewer requests for the Bentley kindergarten seats."
But it was specifically the general education seats that weren't getting fillled, according to Zrike. The dual language seats, meanwhile, have a wait list.
"Our declining enrollment was the driver," Zrike said. "We do really think it has very strong benefits for the future quality of what we think is a very exciting model in Salem — having a full dual language school growing at Bentley School over the next few years."
Committee member Beth Anne Cornell lobbied for the district to do a better job selling the dual language program, as was the case in Bowditch's heyday, she explained.
"I remember when my now 19-year-old was starting kindergarten, Bowditch was a really exciting program — and that was our second choice school. I remember people in our town talking about it," Cornell said. "I'd really like to see us be able to attach some marketing and branding resources to this program."
Amanda Campbell, another member, she supported the state's increased support driving dual language programming again.
"The state is making a really heavy investment into dual language and bilingual programming that they haven't done previously," Campbell said. "We're behind, by 20 years, compared to the rest of the nation. We're as a state trying to rectify it."