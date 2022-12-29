SALEM — A Dunkin’ Donuts manager who told police she was carjacked and robbed of $6,000 while on her way to make a bank deposit last September has now been indicted on charges that she was in on the crime.
Jessica Bettencourt, 33, of 40 Lincoln Ave., Marblehead, was arrested on an indictment warrant charging her with felony larceny of more than $1,200 and witness intimidation, hours after a grand jury handed up indictments against her earlier this month.
She pleaded not guilty at her Dec. 15 arraignment in Salem Superior Court and was released on $2,500 cash bail, with conditions that include wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and staying away from the Dunkin’ Donuts on Canal Street in Salem, as well as all of the witnesses, including her co-defendants in the case.
Also indicted were Bettencourt’s now-former live-in boyfriend, Yoel Perez-Feliz, 34, of Malden, and Jose Luis Mendoza Baez, 26, of 27 North Franklin St., Lynn. Both men, who had originally been held without bail on armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking charges, are now charged in indictments only with felony larceny of more than $1,200. They are expected to be arraigned on Jan. 18.
Both men are free on conditions of release that include staying away from Bettencourt, each other, and another witness.
The Sept. 6 incident, which took place near Salem State University, drew extensive media attention.
Bettencourt called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. from the intersection of Linden Street and Forest Avenue. When police arrived, she showed them plastic zip ties around her wrists and said she’d just gotten into her car with a cash bag containing $6,000 to bring to the bank. She told police that a man in a surgical mask and dark clothing pulled the door open and forced her over into the passenger seat, told her not to look at him, then drove a short distance and demanded the bag. She told police he then tied her wrists together and took off with the bag of money.
Police later identified Mendoza-Baez as the robber, after concluding that surveillance video showed him getting out of a blue livery van near the crime scene. Perez-Feliz, who was also in the area at the time, was also charged as a joint venturer.
But within weeks of the report, as a judge was hearing evidence in a detention hearing, Bettencourt, there to testify as a witness, was appointed a lawyer of her own and, according to the docket in Perez-Feliz’s case, had invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to testify.
Court records say that while Bettencourt told police that the man she said robbed her spoke to her in English, Mendoza Baez speaks only Spanish.
John Morris, who represents Mendoza Baez, said he doesn’t believe the prosecution will be able to prove its case against his client, when asked for comment.
Ed Masferrer, who represents Perez-Feliz, and Ronald Ranta, who represents Bettencourt, could not be reached for comment prior to Wednesday’s Salem News deadline.
