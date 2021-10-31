SALEM — Roads were already shutting down from pedestrian foot-traffic before noon Sunday, Oct. 31, as the Witch City and somewhat disputed Halloween capital of the world geared up for its first full-scale Halloween since 2019.
"Today's the big day, the big celebration," said John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, which led efforts on entertainment and vendor tents throughout the season. "The energy is great already. There's a lot of people here already, the sun is out, sun is shining. I'm looking forward to how it plays out."
The day is expected to play out as past Halloweens have. Crowds grow, as does police response, throughout the day, according to Salem police Lt. John Burke.
Downtown performers using amplification will shut down around 8 p.m., and event stages just before fireworks launch on the north end of downtown at 10 p.m. The fireworks have generally marked the end of the revelry, though police won't be forcing crowds out this year, according to Burke.
"The timeline for the ending is we have fireworks at 10 (p.m.), no lines from the bars at 10:30," Burke said. "We don't do a hard push. People filter out as they came in, but the fireworks is what we use as when we start ramping things up."
The festivities saw a return of many Salem favorites, including Salem Satan, an annual character busker favorite perhaps less known as Dan Lavoie, of Bangor, Maine.
"It's good to see the crowds again," Lavoie said. "Last year, there was a lot of people, but this year it seems to be double, quadruple the amount."
Last year, Lavoie was offering social-distanced "air hugs" to keep his traditional "free hugs from Satan" safe. But this year, it was nice to be back to full-contact hugging, according to ... Satan?
"That's the whole reason why I'm here," Lavoie said. "Last year it felt good to be here, but I felt out of place because I couldn't hug anybody. This year, it's full-on, and it's fantastic."