SALEM — The Blue Trees invites the community to participate in altering the natural environment to bring greater attention to it.
Using a team of community volunteers and a biologically-safe water colorant, this community artwork will temporarily transform a selection of trees on PEM’s campus into a surreal environment that boldly highlights the trees living among us.
Artist Konstantin Dimopoulos has presented nearly 30 blue tree installations around the world and PEM’s installation marks his first in the Boston area.
The installation will be realized with the help of Wes Bruce, the artist who brought the popular interactive exhibition “Where the Questions Live: An Exploration of Humans in Nature” to PEM, and community volunteers. Because of the ongoing pandemic, Dimopoulos remains at home in Australia, unable to travel to Salem. This eye-catching, thought-provoking installation is designed to fade with time and the trees will eventually return to their natural state.
“Since blue trees do not exist in nature, we are compelled to take notice of these otherworldly trees right on our campus, prompting a larger conversation about the role of trees in our local environment and elsewhere on the planet,” said Jane Winchell, PEM’s Sarah Fraser Robbins Director of The Dotty Brown Art & Nature Center and exhibition curator.
“The artist is creatively reminding people that rampant deforestation is a significant contributor to climate change and the loss of biodiversity,” Winchell said.
Installation starts April 20, weather permitting.
WANT TO JOIN?
Volunteer participation time slots for each day Go to www.pem.org/exhibitions/konstantin-dimopoulos-the-blue-trees to reserve your slot to help create this installation on Thursday, April 21, or Friday, April 22. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.