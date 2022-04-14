Earth Day has gotten a little too big for its britches. It’s spilling out all over the calendar north of Boston in 2022.
First, it was just a single day. Officially, this year Earth Day falls on Friday, April 22, but for many, one day was not enough.
Earth Day became Earth Week and then, a whole Earth Month of activities, events, exhibits and more. In 2022, Essex County celebrations are being held throughout the month with kids’ programs, beach cleanups, hikes through conservation lands, fun, interactive education and more planned. Here’s a sampling of what’s going on for Earth Day 2022.
Festival & Rally
An Earth Day festival on Sunday, April 24, in Lynch Park, Beverly, will bring out lots of families and friends for the 1-4 p.m. gathering. Sponsored by Green Beverly with the City of Beverly, the free festival will include live music, sustainability raffles, climate resilience walk, guided-bird-watching, home energy station, seedling station, beer garden and locally sourced foods, recycling relay race and more. Connect with North Shore communities about sustainable living, climate change resilience, and ecofriendly habits in a beautiful setting with fun, interactive activities. Rain date is Sunday, May 1.
An Earth Day Climate Justice Rally will be held on Friday, April 22, from 1 to 5 p.m., in downtown Newburyport.
Sponsored by the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist in collaboration with community partners, the rally will have marchers meet 1 p.m. at Market Square before moving to the Waterfront Park for music, drumming, activity stations with artists, educators and activists.
On the beach
Beach cleanups have been going on in earnest since the start of the month. volunteers will be scouring the beaches and waterways across the region this Earth Day as nonprofits, organizations and groups take on local waterways.
An interfaith group of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition will be holding an Earth Day Cleanup and Gathering at Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, on Friday, April 22. The gathering at noon will be preceded by an optional beach clean-up at 11:15. For more information, email capeannrevsue@gmail.com or lise@stjohnsgloucester.org.
On Saturday, April 16, the Merrimack River Watershed Council will sponsor a Trash Cleanup At Ferry Park in West Newbury. Volunteers, local shad fisherman, and residents will join forces for this annual clean-up on the shores of the Merrimack River at West Newbury Ferry Park. On Friday, April 22, there will be a Crane Beach Earth Day Clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon. The Ipswich Waste Reduction Advisory Committee will partner with The Trustees of Reservations to “kick off the Spring by helping to clean our beautiful beach.”
Salem Sound Coastwatch have been sponsoring beach cleanups throughout the month on the North Shore. April Spring Cleaning Around Salem Sound efforts will continue on Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m.,with volunteers cleaning up Sandy Beach, Danvers, followed by Wednesday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m., at Stramski Beach, Marblehead.
Salem Sound Coastwatch will also host Celebrate the 52nd Earth Day April 20-23 at Culture House, Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem,1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, and 1 to 8 p.m., on Saturday. and it will be the beneficiary of an Earth Day fundraiser at Odd Meter Coffee, 60 Washington St, Salem. Coastwatch will also be on-hand at the Earth Day Festival in Beverly Sunday.
In Seabrook, New Hampshire, volunteers on Saturday, April 23, will take on the cleanup of scenic stretch of Route 1A that overlooks the harbor and fishing fleet of boats, dunes, Harborside Park and a beach. Volunteers of all ages will meet at 725 Ocean Blvd., Seabrook, from 8 -11 a.m. Gloves and trash bags will be available.
Vacation week camps
At Mass Audubon, Earth Day has never been more anticipated. The largest nature-based conservation organization in New England has planned an entire month’s worth of activities and programming.
For the kids at Mass Audubon’s April Vacation Adventure Days at Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, 87 Perkins Row, Topsfield, a vacation week camp awaits — Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22 — for kids ages 5 to 11. Planned are four full days of hands-on, engaging, and educational hikes and activities to explore the world at this time of year. Separate age groups (ages 5-6, ages 7-8, and ages 9-11) will explore wetlands, birding, vernal pools and ponds, and soil science, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The two younger age groups are waitlisted, but there are openings in the 9-11 group. For more on school vacation opportunities, go to www.massaudubon.org
Climate action at PEM
Peabody Essex Museum in Salem will celebrate Earth Day with special exhibits and “Climate Action: Inspiring Change,” during school vacation, beginning April 16.
A special exhibit inspired by Konstantin Dimopoulos, “The Blue Trees,” will let locals be part of the creative process. Using a biologically-safe watercolor and a team of community volunteers, a selection of trees on PEM’s campus will be transformed to focus attention on the growing issue of deforestation and other threats to trees around the globe. Installation will begin on April 20 just as PEM’s April School Vacation Week: Earth Week – Art in Action kicks off.
PEM’s “Climate Action: Inspiring Change” exhibit, through July 30, 2023, highlights local and regional climate issues and opportunities. Most of the 28 featured artists are based in New England — including works by nine award-winning youth who participated in the “Climate Hope: Transforming Crisis” international student art contest in 2020 organized by Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs.
“Young people around the globe are leading the way for an equitable transition to a carbon-free future,” said Jane Winchell, PEM’s Sarah Fraser Robbins Director of The Dotty Brown Art & Nature Center and exhibition curator.
“They’re asking brave questions, protesting against environmental injustice, starting community climate projects and sharing their hopes and fears about the climate through the power of art and creative expression.”
Visitors will also explore climate-forward initiatives and projects that educate about energy efficiency, solar power and food systems. On display will be works by artist Moon Hee Kim, Anjali Mitra, a resident of Brookline, and Elisapee Ishulutaq’s, whose work reminds us that the Arctic is warming at least three times faster than the rest of the planet.
Art for the kids
As part of Earth Week — Art and Science in Action, PEM will host a number of kids’ events centered about the arts and the environment.
Besides taking part in the “Blue Trees” exhibit on four days, youngsters on Wednesday, April 20, can color a native tree sapling as part of the “Blue Sapling” workship using Dimopoulos’ own environmentally safe, water-based blue pigment. Kids can take the sapling home and plant it outside to raise awareness about trees. Planting and care instructions will be provided.
On Thursday, April 21, there will be Drop-In Art Making: Soak Up the Carbon with Salem Sound Coastwatch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salem Sound Coastwatch leads an art and science-based activity inspired by its commitment to promote both awareness and understanding of our connection to the Salem Sound Watershed and our role in restoring and protecting its health.
At noon on Thursday, there will be a virtual Climate & Environment Talk focusing on the Amazon with Ecologist Marcia Macedo with Bernie Krause. Macedo is committed to finding science-based solutions to complex challenges facing the Amazon rainforest. She will share her unique view of the Amazon and speak to important climate-forest interactions in the region. Soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause will join in to explore the intersection of her research and his sound recordings captured in the heart of the Amazon. The session also celebrate’s PEM’s “The Great Animal Orchestra: Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists” on view through May 22.
Also on Thursday will be Drop-In Art Making: A Forest of Poetry and Fabric with Wes Bruce, from 2 to 4 p.m. Participate in a collaborative outdoor art-making activity with artist and poet Wes Bruce. Rain date is April 22.
On Friday, April 22, at the PEM’s exhibition booths, there will be “Shifting the Climate Culture,” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join RARE — the international conservation organization helping people and nature thrive — for a hands-on exploration of climate-positive behaviors around food, energy, transportation and nature.
Also on Friday, there will be another Drop-In Art Making: Soak Up the Carbon with Salem Sound Coastwatch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m
Greenbelt’s Kamon Farm
Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, will celebrate Earth Month, with an April calendar filled with fun activities.
The nonprofit will show off recent success stories in conservation with tours of Karom Farm in Ipswich and Sagamore Hills in Hamilton.
On Sunday, April 24, from 1-3 p.m., the land trust will host Conservation Story at John J. Donovan Reservation/Sagamore Hill Conservation Area, Hamilton. Chris LaPointe, Greenbelt’s vice president, will lead a walk and explain how efforts have conserved this property for public use. All of these events are free, but participants are asked to register for them at ecga.org under events. Hey, there’s an app for that? On Wednesday, April 27, 9:30-11 a.m., Greenbelt fans who are app users can hook up for a GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex.
On Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m.-noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch will lead an exploration of Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt’s newest conservation areas. This is a special preview of this 93-acre property that is soon to be open to the public.
Trustees’ volunteers turn out
The Trustees of Reservations’ Appleton Farms will host an Earth Day Weekend Volunteer Day at Appleton Farms, on the Saturday of Earth Day weekend to help clean up, improve and beautify the planet. From 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a number of different activities for volunteers, including tree planting, mulching, garden tending or planting, and trail cleanup or maintenance.
“We’re going to have a very special celebration by participating and working to better steward the property,” Lieza Dagher, Appleton Farms director, said, “I know it’s cliche to say, but at Appleton, every day is Earth Day — that’s our business, that’s the business of the Trustees. We are so invested in stewarding the properties and making them accessible to everyone.”
Rob Barossi, engagement director at Appleton Farms, said there’s plenty to do on Earth Day, and every day of the week, for that matter, at Appleton Farms.
“We have a whole suite of volunteer projects, a list of volunteer projects — planting trees, clearing trails, picking up debris, picking up trash, planting gardens. We hope to have a hundred volunteers that day caring for the the earth at Appleton.”