Looking for an out on the leaf-raking this fall? Easy: Just don’t do it, and not only could you see a boost in fireflies and salamanders, but the worms under your feet will also enjoy a much healthier soil going into next year’s dry season.
Ecologically-minded businesses, organizations and local residents are renewing the call to go light on leaf collection (or even skip it, if you dare) this fall. They point to the “Leave the Leaves” campaigns to broadcast the message each fall.
“People — grownative.org and the Xerces Society — are big proponents of leaving the leaves for ecological reasons,” said Cheryl Rafuse, owner of Plant Magic Gardens in Beverly. “A lot of people are like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m not leaving any leaves. It looks messy.’ Then I’ll mention to them the fact that if you actually have a spot in the yard where you leave some leaves, you’re more likely to have fireflies.”
At a time when climate change is shifting how storms form and droughts sap regions of moisture, many organizations are amplifying calls for planting more native vegetation and plant species adapted to grow in New England. Native species typically rely less on water and better contribute to a healthy New England ecosystem. Healthier soils store water more efficiently, which can help stabilize local water tables over time.
“We have less run-off, healthier soils for our native plants and non-native plants. Your garden will just look better,” Rafuse said. “Something we don’t think about is soil content. Your average person isn’t like, ‘Hmm, I wonder how much compost and disintegrating matter is in my soil.’ Where you get that naturally is leaves and sticks — the things people consider to be messy are the things to help our soil retain water.”
But there’s more at stake than a less thirsty lawn. Grow Native Massachusetts, at grownativemass.org, also calls for property owners to “leave leaf litter in place” as a way of backing up the really, really little guy.
“It has become the norm to spend hours raking or blowing leaves off our lawns and flower beds,” the organization’s website reads. “Resist the temptation to remove leaf litter. It is highly beneficial to the insects, birds, and animals in your garden to allow leaves to remain in place over the winter and throughout the seasons.”
Rafuse echoed those remarks and cautioned against some habits of “getting rid” of leaves, like mowing them to break them into smaller pieces that decompose faster.
“The problem I find with mowing all your leaves is that any of those bugs I was mentioning that use leaves over the winter are pretty much destroyed by the blades of the mower,” Rafuse said. “That includes lunar moths, fireflies, little salamanders and frogs that need to hibernate under leaf cover. You’re taking that away.”
While some households may still want a lawn free of leaf litter for recreational purposes, there’s nothing lost in leaving leaves somewhere on the property, according to Rafuse.
“In many yards, there’s a place where you can rake all the leaves into a corner, or if you’re abutting some woods, you can rake the leaves into the woods,” Rafuse said. “If you’re thinking, ‘I haven’t seen a firefly since the ‘70s,’ it’s because over the course of the ‘80s and ‘90s, we got really into getting all the leaves off our properties. We want this almost ‘Stepford’ look in all these places, and if you do that, you aren’t going to have fireflies.”
