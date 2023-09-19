BOSTON — State education leaders adopted new sex education guidelines for public schools that are being praised by LGBTQ advocates, but criticized by others for promoting controversial views on gender identity and sexual orientation.
In a unanimous vote, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday approved the new Comprehensive Health and Physical Education Framework, which sets guidelines for schools that teach sex education to provide information about contraception and safe sexual activity, gender identity, and sexual orientation, among other topics.
"The overarching goal of this framework is to foster healthy, safe and equitable and inclusive learning environments that enable success in school, and in life, for students of all identities and backgrounds," DESE Assistant Commissioner Rochelle Engler Bennett told the board ahead of the vote.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the guidelines aren't mandated and school districts would need to adopt the standards. He pointed out that parents will also have the option to opt their children out of sex-ed classes.
"The framework lays out standards that students should know in particular grades spans," Riley said in remarks. "It's up to the individual school district to determine how the standards are implemented on a local level."
To be sure, the updated sex education standards are only a portion of the new curriculum, which also includes guidelines for teaching physical education, family and interpersonal relationships and nutrition, among other subjects.
Massachusetts doesn’t require sex-ed classes, leaving districts to decide whether to offer them and what kinds of standards to incorporate.
Ahead of Tuesday's vote, several people spoke in support of the new standards, arguing that the current guidelines are outdated, not medically accurate, and don't reflect shifts in societal views on gender identity, expression and sexuality that have occurred since the standards were last updated in 1999.
Adam Schepis, who has a 14-year-old transgender son, told the board that LQBTQ students often don't have access to sex education curricula that reflect how they feel about themselves.
"It's critical that LGBTQ kids can see themselves and hear of themselves in school," he said. "Even at a young age, many of these kids know that they're different but don't have the language to articulate it."
Gov. Maura Healey, the nation’s first openly lesbian governor, proposed the guidelines in June, saying they “will empower students with the skills they need to build healthy lives in school and beyond.”
But critics argue the curriculum guidelines would introduce inappropriate information about sexual activity to students who may be too young.
The conservative Massachusetts Family Institute, which asked parents to write to the board to oppose the changes, has criticized the standards for "transgender ideology and objectionable sex ed lessons" and argues that it will "sexualize children by teaching too much about sex, too soon."
The education department received more than 5,000 responses from the public, lawmakers and groups about the guidelines, which the agency said “reflected both support for and opposition to the proposed standards, with many respondents including suggestions of elements to remove, change or add.”
Many of those who cited objections to the proposed guidelines raised concerns about the curriculum related to gender identity and expression, according to a summary of the feedback.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.