PEABODY — Former North Shore food podcasters have opened EDEX Provisions in Peabody to help locals explore food in a way that doesn’t just taste good, but is also fun.
Soft launching earlier this month at 50 Main St. and officially named Eat Drink Explore Provisions, the new one-stop shop for cheese, mocktails, local food and drink brands, and fun food-themed gifts is a space where all food lovers can grow their appetites.
“The goal is to get people really curious about food,“ said Daybar Bugler, EDEX’s director of product and marketing. “It’s all about educating and allowing people to really explore the food and beverage world and try things that they haven’t tried before.”
Bugler is a former food buyer who co-owns the business with her husband, Phil Bugler, and sister, Nathannie Gaye.
The trio graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School between 2007 and 2010. Around 2019, the Buglers started the “Eat Drink Explore” podcast, which later inspired the name of their new store.
The podcast was their platform to showcase local brands and restaurants, but ended during the pandemic. Now, the Buglers live in Lowell while Gaye is in Tyngsborough, and they’re ready to see where this new adventure takes them.
“This has always been a lifelong dream of mine: Owning a business and putting roots down in our community,” said Phil Bugler, EDEX’s director of operations. “I’ve always been in the food and culinary world, so to be able to use this as a multi-use space is just really a dream come true for me that we hope to expand.”
EDEX sells locally sourced products like Pigeon Cove Kombucha made in Gloucester and cold brew from Beverly-based Atomic Coffee Roasters that are on tap in the store, and cheeses crafted in New England.
There’s also international snacks, greeting cards, jewelry, kitchen accessories, chips, seltzers and other merchandise (edible and not) that they hope will catch the eyes of local shoppers.
But the main draw to the new business? Fun foodie classes, events and gourmet gift boxes.
Three types of classes are offered through the business inside the storefront, including a mocktail class called “Drink Like Draper” that teaches people how to put a non-alcoholic twist on classic cocktails.
EDEX also offers classes on cheese education and how to make delectable charcuterie boards, and has a prep-kitchen onsite.
“Cheese can sometimes be kind of scary,” Daybar Bugler said. “Sometimes, it looks moldy and sometimes there really is mold on there, but it’s safe to eat.
“Folks want to explore it, but they don’t want to always do it at their expense, so I feel like this is a really cool, healthy environment where we can all try fun new cheeses together,” she continued.
Daybar Bugler is a former food buyer who got her start working in the wine industry in 2021 after discovering a love for the drink during the pandemic. Though with no plans to seek a liquor-permit from the city, EDEX’s drink classes will feature mainly mocktail recipes.
The store will also look into bringing in guest instructors for a broader range of classes in the future, said Phil Bugler, who’s worked in the food industry for years.
“I’ve always very much loved imparting knowledge to people and sharing what I love,” he said.
EDEX’s gift boxes have already started making their way out onto the North Shore. These food-stuffed, ready-to-buy packages feature snacks like gourmet beef jerky and the labor-exploitation free chocolate brand Tony Chocolonely — all depending on the taste palate of the box, of course.
This is Gaye’s first large venture into the food industry. When she’s not working as EDEX’s director of events and strategic partnerships, Gaye is a private caregiver.
Some future events coming to EDEX include a High Tea and clay earring making workshops, along with open-mic nights on the first Friday of each month, she said.
It’s exciting to be on this entrepreneur journey with family, she said. Especially in Peabody.
“We get to see people here that we had known years ago and get to connect with them now,” Gaye said. “We’re working to figure out ways that we can support each other because we’re all small business owners now, so it’s exciting.”
For more information about EDEX Provisions, visit www.edexprovisions.com/ or call 978-278-5288.
