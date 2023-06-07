Education, similar to countless fields and industries, is likely to undergo drastic changes as a result of advancing artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies.
While the technology could present unique learning opportunities if integrated safely and effectively into school curriculum, educators and school officials around the country are concerned with the increasing prevalence of students using AI software, such as ChatGPT, to cheat on or plagiarize assignments.
Following recent incidents at local schools across Massachusetts — including in Newburyport — where educators have reported at least eight instances of students handing in plagiarized work since January, lawmakers are proposing various safeguards and risk assessments surrounding the technology to ensure its safe use.
It’s incidents like these around the country that have pushed many large school districts including Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York City to ban ChatGPT on school computers and networks. However, local school officials like Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala believe that banning is a short-term solution that has long-term implications.
“You think it’s going to fix the problem in the short-term, but there’s always a workaround,” said Vadala. “To me, banning ChatGPT isn’t necessarily the answer, but becoming aware of what the capabilities are and making sure that our teachers have the resources that they need to address it is important. AI, whether we like it or not, is an important learning tool, and it’s an important mechanism for our students to be aware of.”
While this type of plagiarism is something that Vadala says Peabody Public Schools are actively aware of and looking into, AI-assisted cheating has not come up as a major concern from any teaching staff at this time.
“Plagiarism is a very serious issue and we want to make sure that our students know what plagiarism actually is. Things like this often happen as technology improves, (such as) when the internet became more popular and websites like Wikipedia became available — we needed to work with students around vetting resources and doing research,” Vadala said.
Network bans on websites like ChatGPT can also be easily bypassed by students using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) or connecting to an outside network. But beyond that, local school officials like Salem School Committee member Beth Anne Cornell say that bans fail to address the root of the reason why a student may elect to use AI instead of their own work — they don’t think that it’s worth it.
“If students are cheating using ChatGPT, it’s because they don’t see the value in the work they are doing,” said Cornell.
“Banning it doesn’t solve that problem, strong teaching and curricula do. When you’re working closely with them, when you know their voices, it’s a lot harder for a student to hand in an AI-enhanced paper because you know them. and whether we’re talking about the early days of the internet or AI; the basics of teaching don’t change. You have to be able to recognize and understand their voices.”
Both Cornell and Vadala highlighted the importance of the human element of teaching. Instead of having to check every paper with programs that detect AI-enhanced writing, teachers discourage using AI to plagiarize by creating questions and assignments for students that require unique perspective and reasoning to sufficiently answer.
“My hope is that teachers are creating questions that require original thoughts and opinions, allowing students to provide their own wrinkle on it,” said Vadala.
From an educational perspective, AI will become an important research tool that teachers and students alike will have to become accustomed to.
New applications of AI have shown its capabilities in helping teachers to save time by creating lesson plans and grading assignments, but the technology is still in its infancy.
“I would not necessarily support it at that level, I think we’re in the early stages,” said Vadala. “I would encourage our teachers to learn as much about it as possible. and when they develop a certain level of expertise, then I think anything is possible. But the human element of education is really a central focus. I think that as much of a science as there is to teaching, there’s also an art to it. There’s interactions with students and there’s the personal connection that people get, and I don’t think that’s going to go away.”