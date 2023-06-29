The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in the college admissions process, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
Almost as quickly as the decision came down Thursday, so too did a statement from the Healey-Driscoll Administration — one signed onto by education and organization leaders throughout the state — with the assurance that the high court's decision will have minimal impact in Massachusetts.
“Massachusetts will always be welcoming and inclusive of students of color and students historically underrepresented in higher education. Today’s Supreme Court decision overturns decades of settled law," the statement read. "In the Commonwealth, our values and our commitment to progress and continued representation in education remain unshakable."
A long list of co-signers followed the names of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll: Steven DiSalvo, president of Endicott College; William Heineman, president of North Shore Community College; Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College; and John Keenan, president of Salem State University. Beth Kontos, president of AFT Massachusetts and a former Salem Teachers Union president, also signed the statement, as did Yanelis Ortiz Aquino and Angel Garcia, student representatives at NSCC and Salem State, respectively.
"We will continue to break down barriers to higher education so that all students see themselves represented in both our public and private campus communities," the statement continued. "Massachusetts, the home of the first public school and first university, will lead the way in championing access, equity, and inclusion in education."
To that end, leaders pledged that the decision would have no impact on how students access higher education in the Bay State.
"We want to make sure that students of color, LGBTQ+ students, first generation students, and all students historically underrepresented in higher education feel welcomed and valued at our colleges and universities," the statement read. "Today’s decision, while disappointing, will not change our commitment to these students. We have an imperative to make sure our schools reflect our communities. Our academic competitiveness, the future of our workforce, and our commitment to equity demand we take action."
However, the admission processes at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, stood at the heart of the decision. The two schools represent the country's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.
Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” In a separate dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the court’s first Black female justice — called the decision “truly a tragedy for us all.”
Jackson, who sat out the Harvard case because she had been a member of an advisory governing board, wrote, “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
The vote was 6-3 in the North Carolina case and 6-2 in the Harvard case. Justice Elena Kagan was the other dissenter.
The Supreme Court had twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.
But that was before the three appointees of former President Donald Trump joined the court. At arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.