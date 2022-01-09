SALEM — The city has launched efforts to aid 20 residents displaced by two apartment fires two weeks ago.
Eight college-aged adults were displayed by a Lussier Street fire on Dec. 27, and 12 more people — eight adults and four children — were impacted by a larger fire on Boston Street Dec. 29, according to Salem fire Chief Alan Dionne. Both fires were electrical in nature and believed to be accidental.
City officials have tapped the Salem Relief Fund to centralize donation efforts and funnel support to the households impacted.
“As word of the fire spread, we began receiving inquiries from people who wanted to help,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “I hope any resident who is able will consider making a financial donation to help our neighbors in need during this difficult time.”
The Boston Street property contains 24 affordable housing units spread across three stories. Ultimately, six units were lost, which Dionne said hits harder since “there’s such a shortage of affordable housing in Salem. To lose these types of apartments is a really tough hit.”
“At the height of the fire, we had over 35 people on the street,” Dionne said. “We could’ve lost the whole building. All of those people would’ve needed housing.”
Several avenues have emerged to help the impacted households, something that Driscoll said she hopes residents jump on.
“One of the qualities that makes Salem such a remarkable community is how we all look out for each other,” she said. “Please give what you can to help our neighbors from Lussier Street and Boston Street get back on their feet.”
Officials are working in partnership with North Shore Community Action Programs to provide emergency HOME funds to help displaced victims with the cost of first/last/security for new housing and ensure that they receive Red Cross financial assistance. City staff are also working with Lifebridge to help provide clothing and other needed items and with the Salem Housing Authority in search of housing opportunities.
Anyone who knows of available apartments for rent in Salem that might be suitable for any of the displaced families should contact Julio Mota at jmota@salem.com.
Donations may be made at any Salem Five bank branch or online at www.salem.com/relief. Donations may also be mailed to: Salem Relief Fund, c/o Salem Five, 71 Washington Street, Salem MA 01970. If donating at a branch or mailing a donation, please make your check payable to “Salem Relief Fund.”
Donations are tax-deductible, and all donated funds will be divided among the victims to help them secure new housing, pay bills, or purchase food, home goods, and clothing.
In lieu of donating items, those who would like to help the victims recover are encouraged to give a financial donation, so victims have the most flexibility in rebuilding their lives. Should you wish to donate a gift card for clothing, groceries, meals, home goods and furnishings, or personal care products and toiletries it may be dropped off at the Constituent Services Office (Room 2), Salem City Hall, 93 Washington St., Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.