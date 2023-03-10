SALEM — A nearby property owner has gone to court over the Planning Board’s recent approval of special permits for a planned $70 million health care center and housing development at the corner of Derby and Lafayette streets.
The project, now known as “El Centro,” would also include commercial and community space and improvements to the South River Harborwalk and Peabody Street Park, as well as address impacts of rising sea levels. It received approval in January from the Planning Board.
But Lafayette Salem LLC, which owns a small commercial building at 101 Lafayette St., says in an appeal that the Planning Board left too many uncertainties over traffic and parking during construction of the project, which could have a negative effect on its tenants, a taco shop and a bakery.
It also cites concerns about displaced rats and potential planned power outages as work is done on a National Grid-owned parcel during construction.
The board’s decision “does not impose sufficient further restrictions with reference to construction mitigation, parking and traffic as a condition of granting the special permit,” the complaint says.
“The decision ... references a pre-construction conference to be scheduled as necessary to address how construction will be phased and states and what impacts will be to the sidewalks and roadways,” lawyers Stephen Greenbaum and Rhonda Fogel say in the complaint, filed last month in Salem Superior Court.
“This is completely vague,” the complaint says, and does not give the abutter enough information to determine whether the plans are adequate.
The complaint alleges that the board abused its discretion, acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner and exceeded its authority, and failed to provide adequate protections against the impacts of construction, parking and traffic.
The property owner is asking a judge to step in and require that the issues be addressed before permits are issued.
The Planning Board approved the series of special permits for the project in January, nearly two years after the plan was first presented.
A prior application was withdrawn last year due to a shortage of Planning Board members able to vote on it. The plan was re-filed last fall.
The development at the intersection of Derby and Lafayette streets and on Peabody Street, adjacent to the small park, will create space for an expanded North Shore Community Health Center, with an urgent care clinic, and 48 units of housing, including 19 units of supportive elderly housing and another 29 units of age-restricted housing, along with commercial and community space.
The project, which is a joint effort of North Shore Community Health and the North Shore Community Development Coalition, will also create improved access to the South River Harborwalk and other improvements to the Harborwalk and Peabody Street Park.
After finding that the plan complied with all review criteria, the Planning Board approved permits on Jan. 19 with several additional requirements to address traffic and parking concerns, including a requirement that the developers pay for 67 spaces in the New Liberty Street garage.
No hearing on the complaint has been scheduled.
