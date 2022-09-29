BOSTON — Despite claims about the potential for fraud, warnings of postal service delays in delivering ballots, and even a lawsuit challenging the legality of the practice, the state’s voters have enthusiastically embraced voting by mail.
More than half of the ballots in the Sept. 6 state primary were cast before Election Day during a week-long early voting period, by mail or dropped off at city and town halls, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Of those early votes, 45.6% of ballots were cast by mail and 4.6% during early voting.
But there are lingering divisions along political party lines, with seemingly more Democrats favoring the expanded voting options than Republicans.
Not surprisingly, elected officials much like the voters — are divided over mail balloting, which was permanently authorized by a recent election law overhaul.
In the primary, several of the state’s top elected officials — including Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, and Democrats Attorney General Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka — were among a majority who voted by mail.
But many elected officials, on both sides of the political aisle, say they still prefer casting their ballots the ‘old-fashioned’ way.
That includes Democratic Secretary of State Bill Galvin, the state’s elections chief and a vocal proponent of mail voting, who told reporters ahead of the primary that he prefers to vote in person.
And House Speaker Ron Mariano, a Democrat who helped push through the law authorizing mail voting, also cast a ballot at his voting precinct in Quincy.
Likewise, many of the North of Boston region’s lawmakers say they also prefer Election Day voting to early or mail balloting.
For some, it’s about the feeling of visiting the polls, greeting supporters, pressing the flesh and the possibility of winning over last-minute undecided voters.
For others, it’s the tradition of entering the polling booth, pulling back the curtain, and filling out a paper ballot.
“I’m old-fashioned — I vote on election day,” said Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, who won the Democratic Party nomination for Essex County District Attorney in the recent primary. “I’ll always vote in person, that’s just my personal preference.”
But, he said, “I’m a big supporter of giving people more options to vote, and clearly people are enthusiastic about voting by mail,” he added.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, says he, too, prefers voting on election day.
“There’s something about waiting in line to vote, seeing your friends and neighbors, and putting that ballot into the machine,” Mirra said. “It’s just a good experience. Something I’ve always enjoyed.”
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, was among the minority of elected officials who voted by mail in the primary.
A chief architect of the election reforms, Finegold said he wanted to see how the mail voting by system worked, but he was also busy campaigning for re-election.
“I’m usually moving around a lot on election day and one of my worst nightmares is forgetting to vote,” he said. “Voting by mail takes that added stress out of it.”
Finegold said he is “extremely encouraged” by the large numbers of people who voted by mail in the primary, calling it “a win for democracy.”
“Everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and independents, increased their participation and that’s a good thing for our democracy,” he said.
Massachusetts was one of about two dozen states that authorized expanded early and no-excuse voting by mail during the pandemic as part of broader efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19. The state’s voters embraced the new options.
In the Sept. 1, 2020, state primary, about 814,000 ballots were cast by mail — more than 47% of all votes — fueling the largest primary turnout in state history.
That number jumped to more than 2.3 million mail-in votes for the general election Nov. 3, with some communities reporting three of five ballots cast by mail.
So lawmakers took steps to make the changes permanent, approving legislation in June that allows registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election.
It also requires two weeks of early in-person voting ahead of state elections and one week for presidential or state primaries, and moved the voter registration deadline from 20 to 10 days before an election.
But the debate divided Beacon Hill lawmakers along party lines, with Democrats pushing the changes through the state Legislature with no Republican votes.
The state Republican Party filed a lawsuit after its passage, seeking to block the law from going into effect. The Supreme Judicial Court rejected it.
Republican objections to voting by mail were reflected in the latest state election data.
Among the 21% of the state’s 4.8 million voters who participated in the primary, there were clear divisions between Democrats and Republicans over voting by mail. While about 52% of Democratic ballots were cast by mail, only 27.4% of Republican ballots were cast by mail, according to state election data.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, counts himself among the “traditionalists” by preferring to vote on election day, visit polling stations to talk with supporters and “take the pulse” of the election.
But he and many other members of the Legislature’s GOP’s minority say they have lingering concerns, such as the potential for fraud in mail balloting, ballots that don’t get counted because they are lost in the mail or don’t arrive on time, and ballots sent to the wrong addresses.
During debate on the election reforms in the Legislature, Tarr and others questioned whether the move to make voting by mail permanent was even constitutional.
That question was settled by the SJC in its rejection of the MassGOP lawsuit, in which justices ruled the Legislature has “broad authority” to update voting laws.
“The electorate has certainly embraced mail and early voting, and I think folks will obviously choose a convenient option when it’s offered to them,” Tarr said. “But we still need to be vigilant, and ensure that the process has integrity.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.