DANVERS — Residents have until the end of the month to get on the ballot for the Danvers spring election.
Nomination papers must be filed with the Town Clerk by 5 p.m. on March 21 for potential candidates to make the ballot for May 2.
Town Moderator Patricia Frazier is up for re-election for another one-year term. So is Select Board member Maureen Bernard, who told The Salem News that she will be running again for a three-year stint on the board.
Bernard said she also hopes to be re-elected to her spot on the Housing Authority, a five-year term that is up for grabs this spring.
Eric Crane and Joshua Kepnes are both running again for their seats on the School Committee, they said.
Kepnes was voted onto the committee for the first time by his fellow members in October to finish the remainder of Jeffrey Kay’s three-year term. Kay had stepped down from that role this fall prior to moving out of Danvers.
The three-year seats of Library Trustees Charles Desmond, Christine Farrar and Irene Conte are also up for re-election.
All eight precincts have six seats for three-year terms open for Town Meeting. Precinct 4 also has one seat available for a two-year term and one seat up for a one-year term.
Danvers residents can register to vote in the spring election until 5 p.m. on April 22. In-person early voting will be held that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Toomey Room at Town Hall.
The Select Board voted in January to opt out of universal mail-in ballots for this election. Voters can apply for absentee voting at https://tinyurl.com/danversabsenteevoting or by stopping by Town Hall.
For more information about the election and voting, visit www.danversma.gov/ or call the Town Clerk’s office at 978-777-0001.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.