DANVERS — Voters in the 13th Essex District have chosen Danvers native Sally Kerans to represent them in the state House of Representatives.
Kerans, 60, held the seat from 1990 to 1997. She will succeed Ted Speliotis, who announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection.
"I am very gratified," Kerans said Tuesday. "Everyone ran a good race."
Kerans, a Democrat, won in a five-way race for the seat. The district includes Danvers, West Peabody and part of Middleton.
Congressman Seth Moulton held a strong lead over Republican challenger John Paul Moran in the race for the 6th Congressional District.
As of 10:30 p.m., Moulton, a Salem Democrat, led with 66% of the vote with just over half of precincts reporting.
Moulton, 42, is seeking a fourth term in Congress.
