BEVERLY — The Beverly/Peabody Elks Lodge #1309 held its scholarship night on June 14, coinciding with its Flag Day ceremony.
Recent Beverly High School graduates Emily Bala and Kayla Johnston were awarded local scholarships by the Beverly/Peabody Elks, while college students Mia Kasperowicz and Kennedy Steiner of Beverly were awarded Massachusetts Elks state scholarships.
Bala plans to attend Trinity College in Hartford to pursue a degree in the biological sciences. Johnston plans to attend Columbia University and Trinity College in Dublin for a dual degree in neuroscience.
Kasperowicz is a student at Clemson University while Steiner attends Elon University.