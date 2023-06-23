Elks scholarships

The Beverly/Peabody Elks Lodge #1309 held its scholarship night on June 14, coinciding with its Flag Day ceremony. Scholarship recipients were, front row, left to right, Emily Bala, Kayla Johnston, Mia Kasperowicz and Kennedy Steiner. Pictured in back row are Lisa Finkenzeller, Exalted Ruler; Kathleen Duggan, Scholarship Chairperson; Paula Scanlon, Scholarship Committee; and Kitty Pearson, East District Director Massachusetts Elks Scholarship.

 Courtesy photo

BEVERLY — The Beverly/Peabody Elks Lodge #1309 held its scholarship night on June 14, coinciding with its Flag Day ceremony.

Recent Beverly High School graduates Emily Bala and Kayla Johnston were awarded local scholarships by the Beverly/Peabody Elks, while college students Mia Kasperowicz and Kennedy Steiner of Beverly were awarded Massachusetts Elks state scholarships.

Bala plans to attend Trinity College in Hartford to pursue a degree in the biological sciences. Johnston plans to attend Columbia University and Trinity College in Dublin for a dual degree in neuroscience.

Kasperowicz is a student at Clemson University while Steiner attends Elon University.

