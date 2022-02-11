PEABODY -- An employee at Peabody High School has been placed on leave while the school investigates explicit images displayed on a classroom projector Monday, according to a press release late Thursday evening.
The release, prepared by an outside public relations firm, attributes the information to school Superintendent Josh Vadala.
The incident occurred during a class on Monday, when an employee plugged his or her own computer into a classroom projector, and explicit images from a prior Google search were displayed, according to the release.
Specific details of the images were not provided.
The district "immediately" placed the employee on leave, and school officials began meeting with students and contacting parents according to the release, which was sent out shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police were also notified. The district is conducting an internal investigation, as well as a review of policies concerning acceptable use and the use of employees personal devices in classrooms.
The release also said that counseling and guidance services are being offered to affected students.