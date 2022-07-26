An ambulance in Peabody was out of service Sunday due to staffing issues, which firefighters say is becoming a larger problem for the city and nearby communities.
The vehicle is stationed out of the West Peabody fire house and, like the other ambulances Peabody uses, is contracted to the city to respond to local 911 calls by Atlantic Ambulance Service, a division of the Lynn-based Cataldo Ambulance Service.
Peabody Firefighters Local 925 posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the city has had to rely on ambulance service from as far as Stoneham or Topsfield before because of staffing issues within Atlantic.
The service is often short staffed on a weekly basis, the union wrote, adding that on days like Sunday, the region’s emergency response system had one less ambulance to rely on as a result.
“The issue is not the [EMTs] themselves, but the company that continues to put their employees in untenable circumstances over and over,” the union said in a second post Sunday. “These men and women sometimes work 40 hours or more in a row but still manage to pull off miracles in the back of their ambulances running nonstop calls.”
A spokesperson for Atlantic and Cataldo called the posts “false and inaccurate.” The company declined a request for further comment.
John Brophy, president of the Peabody firefighters union, said these EMTS are facing low pay, poor working conditions and lackluster benefits, which has been the case around the country.
“These guys are just getting beaten to the ground and it’s just getting to the point where the system [of private ambulance service] as a whole, not only Atlantic, but statewide and nationwide, is going to fail,” Brophy said. “We’re going to get to the point where you’re going to call 911 and there’s not going to be anybody to respond.”
Staffing issues have led to the city relying more heavily on mutual aid from other communities to respond to calls. Brophy said Atlantic has also used ambulances that are supposed to be dedicated to the city for non-emergency transports that are more profitable than emergency ones.
“Even though at times when they aren’t even able to fully staff our contract as to what it’s supposed to be, they’re still prioritizing these more profitable non-emergency runs, and I think that’s where a lot of the frustration comes from,” Brophy said.
The staffing issues affect Peabody fire stations the most between Fridays and Sundays, Brophy said.
This has also impacted firefighters in Middleton, who often have to send mutual aid to cover calls in Peabody during the weekends, said Mike Gonynor, president of the Middleton firefighters union.
Mutual aid was created to assist cities and towns during periods of high call volume or major incidents that require more resources than what is immediately available to them. But the town has sent 300% more mutual aid to Peabody and Danvers over the last year because of EMT staffing issues, Gonynor said.
“For us to be bailing out communities because a for-profit company that posts millions in profits a year is having difficulty meeting their requirements, that’s not sustainable,” Gonynor said. “I don’t know why the communities haven’t made a bigger stink about this.”
Since Middleton is a growing community, Gonynor said the town’s firefighters have seen a higher number of 911 calls to the department each year. Off-duty firefighters have been called into work more frequently to cover shifts due to the town’s own staffing issues, making the department spend more on overtime costs, he said.
The increase in mutual aid has also left the department understaffed at critical times, Gonynor said.
The most severe case was in February, Gonynor said. Two of Middleton’s three firefighters who were working that day had to respond with an ambulance to an incident in Peabody. Minutes later, a call came in of a cardiac arrest at a restaurant in Middleton. The town could only send one firefighter to respond alongside police and had to call in an ambulance from North Reading to transport the patient.
“That was a very unfortunate situation where now we’re having one firefighter respond to calls like that by themselves, and that’s not fair to our citizens or people who are just visiting or stopping by a restaurant,” Gonynor said.
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt is looking to create a committee made up of his staff and firefighters to discuss issues with ambulance service in the city, Brophy said. But not much progress in addressing staffing problems has been made in other communities, Gonynor said.
This issue is nationwide, with the number of new EMTs each year declining sharply since the start of the pandemic, Peabody Fire Chief Joe Daly said.
Despite staffing issues, the ambulance service has been working as hard to support Peabody and other fire departments in the area, Daly said.
“They’re having some tough times but they’re doing the best they can. It’s not reckless,” Daly said. “It’s safe, even if it’s not ideal.”
The service responds to tens of thousands of calls a year, with a paramedic on scene within 9 minutes of a call 90% of the time, Daly said. While the company strives to respond to emergencies within 7 minutes of a call, it is still providing Peabody a safe and efficient service, Daly said.
Atlantic has also been “spectacular” throughout the pandemic, he added.
“My guys and girls did not have to go on COVID calls. Atlantic took all the exposure — they kept police and fire far more safer,” Daly said. “And now there’s an element that wants to cut it at the knees.”
The company has created initiatives to help hire more EMTs, Daly said. This includes establishing a paramedic course at North Shore Community College and sending people to paramedic school for free.
“They’re thinking out of the box, and they’re working very hard to provide services,” Daly said.
He said fire chiefs from other communities that rely on Atlantic, which includes Danvers, Salem, Marblehead, Swampscott and Lynn, agree that the company provides adequate service.
“It’s not ideal, but we don’t think anybody can offer anything better,” he said.
Some members of Peabody’s firefighter union have suggested the city turn to running its own ambulance service. But staffing the trucks alone would cost $1 million a truck, Daly said.
“We’ll look into everything, but right now, it’s safe and [Atlantic] is working as hard as they can,” Daly said.
