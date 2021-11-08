BEVERLY — Endicott College announced Monday that the Danvers High School boys' hockey team will not be allowed to use the college's arena because of "attempts by Danvers officials to shield from the public alleged inappropriate behavior" by members of the team.
In an email to the Endicott community, the college said it made the decision not to renew its facilities agreement with the team following a story in The Boston Globe that detailed allegations of racist and homophobic behavior by players in the locker room at Endicott's Raymond J. Bourque arena, the team's home rink.
"Both the allegations and lack of transparency are in direct conflict with Endicott's value and commitment to community," the statement said.
Meanwhile, Danvers parents were organizing on social media to attend Monday night's regular School Committee meeting to "demand change and accountability" from the town's school district officials. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Danvers High School.
More details on this story will be provided as they develop. Check back to salemnews.com.