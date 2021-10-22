BEVERLY — Endicott College held a groundbreaking Thursday for a new nursing and health sciences building as part of a new $20 million partnership with Cummings Foundation.
The college’s nursing school will be renamed the Cummings School of Nursing and Health Sciences in honor of the partnership, which Endicott said is the largest in its history.
Bill Cummings, the founder of Cummings Foundation and Cummings Properties, said in a press release that Beverly, which is home to the company’s Cummings Center and Dunham Ridge properties, “has long been an important community to the Cummings organization.”
“And Endicott is certainly one of Beverly’s finest gems,” Cummings said. “With the highest appreciation for the college’s innovative learning programs, Cummings Foundation is so delighted to partner with Endicott to help fulfill the vital need for nursing and health sciences professionals.”
The $20 million in funding will support a new state-of-the-art educational space for instructing future nurses at a time when the pandemic has exacerbated a nursing shortage, the college said. The new building will also house the sport science program, providing interactive lab spaces with traditional classrooms.
Endicott College’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences offers a bachelor of science degree in nursing; master’s degrees in global health nursing, nursing administration, nursing education, and family nurse practitioner; plus a doctor of philosophy in nursing.
The funding from Cummings Foundation includes a large-scale conceptual orange “iron butterfly” sculpture installed outside of the Wylie Inn and Conference Center on Hale Street. Earlier this year, the Cummings Foundation erected 22 iron butterflies at various properties associated with the Cummings organization. Plans were drawn by Jim Trudeau, a long-time Beverly resident and the chief design officer at Cummings Properties. The artwork is symbolic of the rebirth and transformation of the monarch butterfly and representative of the emergence from the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.
Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo said the support from Cummings Foundation “will ensure the continued development of our future nurses and health science professionals, which is critical, particularly during this current public health crisis.”
As part of the agreement, DiSalvo will sit on the Cummings Foundation Board of Trustees.
Cummings Foundation was established in 1986 by Joyce and Bill Cummings. It has awarded more than $320 million, including to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University and University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda.
