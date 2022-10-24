BEVERLY — Endicott College has launched a $75 million capital campaign, the first-ever “comprehensive” fundraising campaign in its history.
College officials said the money will be used to make improvements to its academic spaces and recreation facilities, pay for more scholarships for first-generation college students and students of color, and expand study abroad opportunities, internships and academic programs.
“We have a lot of ambitious plans for the future and we wanted to make sure we had the resources required to implement those plans,” Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo said.
The campaign has already been boosted by a $6 million donation from Melissa Hempstead, the chair of Endicott’s board of trustees and a 1969 graduate of the school. Hempstead’s donation, the largest ever by a single donor to the college, was announced last year.
Endicott officially launched the capital campaign, called Spread Your Wings, at an event on campus on Friday. DiSalvo, who became president at Endicott in 2019, said the college has raised money for specific building projects in the past, but this is the first time it has planned a campaign to fund improvements across several areas.
“This is a substantial change for us,” he said.
DiSalvo said one of the most significant aspects of the school’s plans includes expanding its health care academic programs. Endicott is currently building a new nursing and health sciences building as part of a $20 million partnership with Cummings Foundation, and is partnering with Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals to train nursing students. DiSalvo said the college is also adding programs at the facility in health care administration, physicians assistant, and sports science.
Endicott is also in the process of building a 180-bed residence hall to replace modular units that have been taken down. DiSalvo said that will enable the college to provide on-campus housing for all of its undergraduate students for all four years. The new hall will include a “grab and go” space that will allow students to purchase food at any time around the clock. The space will not be staffed but will be monitored by cameras, and students will ‘swipe in’.
“It’s pretty creative and progressive,” DiSalvo said.
Endicott currently offers study-abroad opportunities in Spain, Ireland and Italy. DiSalvo said the college would like to expand opportunities in those locations and is exploring additional spots in Europe.
“Part of it is to give students a global experience,” DiSalvo said. “Another part is to allow our students an opportunity to travel, experience different cultures, learn different languages. We feel that’s an important part of the growth model of our student body.”
DiSalvo said Endicott is doing “exceptionally well” financially at a time when many colleges across the country are struggling. He said enrollment is strong, and noted that more than 800 students were registered for an upcoming open house. Endicott has more than 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Tuition, room and board, and fees is $54,724 per year.
DiSalvo said Endicott has an advantage over many schools because of the revenue it derives from hosting weddings and renting out its conference center and hotel. He said the college hosted 137 weddings this year with a net revenue of $2.1 million.
“The diversification of revenue really helps us,” he said.
Hempstead said she continues to support the college because of the influence it has had on her life. Endicott was an all-female two-year school and was thought of as a “finishing school” for young women when she attended in the late 1960s.
“We learned within the first two weeks that was not what was going on,” she said. “I kept a very low-profile in high school but here teachers asked me questions and listened to what I had to say. It was a life-changing experience.”
Hempstead received an associate’s degree from Endicott, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s degree from Louisiana State University. She worked for 20 years as a special education teacher before beginning a second career as owner of an interior design agency.
“I really credit Endicott for giving me a voice,” she said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.