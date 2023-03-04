BEVERLY — Endicott College has launched a new Institute for Applied Behavioral Science.
The institute comes during a surge in the popularity of applied behavior analysis, or ABA, and will help meet the employment needs of a growing field, including autism intervention and special education, the Beverly college said in a press release.
Mary Jane Weiss, the dean of the institute and director of Endicott’s applied behavior analysis Ph.D. program, said the growth of autism intervention has highlighted ABA as a discipline and a science. ABA is the science of teaching and learning and can be used to affect behavior change in a wide variety of environments, including marketing, organizational behavior, athletics, and even animal training and conservation, the college said.
“I think we’re at a very unique moment,” Weiss said. “We have an industry now with lots of different certified and licensed professionals, and those changes have created opportunities beyond autism and special education, so we can highlight all those other threads of the discipline that have always been there.”
Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo said the Institute for Applied Behavioral Science contributes to the college’s goal of expanding educational offerings to meet the needs of today’s society.
“With the Institute, Endicott graduates in behavioral science will be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to conduct research, treat patients, and contribute to this growing and evolving field of study,” DiSalvo said.