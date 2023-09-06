BEVERLY — Endicott College unveiled on Tuesday a new $20 million nursing and health science building that includes everything from robot patients to water treadmills.
In a ceremony held outside the new building in the middle of the school’s oceanside campus, officials cut the ribbon on the Cummings School of Nursing & Health Sciences.
The four-story building houses the School of Nursing on the first two floors and the School of Sport Science on the top two. Both include laboratories where students can train on state-of-the-art equipment.
One wing of the nursing school is dubbed “Endicott Hospital” and features a dozen mannequins that are lying in hospital beds and be programmed to simulate just about any medical condition — including one that gives birth. The School of Sport Science, for athletic training and exercise science students, includes a human performance lab with a whirlpool and an immersible treadmill that uses water to provide resistance.
Students in sports management and e-sports management also use “boardroom-style learning spaces with the most updated technology,” according to the school
“This institution has invested in our future and given us the tools necessary to achieve our wildest dreams and be successful after graduation,” Anthony Gugliuzza, a senior in the School of Sport Science, said to the audience.
The new building, which broke ground two years ago, was funded by the Cummings Foundation, which was established by Bill and Joyce Cummings in 1986 and has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to nonprofits and schools in the Greater Boston area.
Bill Cummings said he knew little about the city of Beverly almost 30 years ago when he bought the former United Shoe building, which he developed into Cummings Center. He said one of the first people to welcome him to Beverly was Richard Wylie, the late Endicott College president.
Cummings said he told Wylie the foundation would “really be there for Endicott some day, when the time was right.”
The opening of the new building opens at a time when the nation is experiencing a nursing shortage. Last year, Endicott announced a partnership with Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals that made those hospitals the preferred clinical sites for more than 600 nursing students at Endicott. The school also launched two new nursing degree programs in 2021.
Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo said the building provides much more space and cutting-edge equipment for the nursing and sport science programs, which had been housed in smaller spaces on campus.
“Having state-of-the art facilities allows our students a competitive advantage when they enter the workforce,” he said.
