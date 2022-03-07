BEVERLY — Endicott College will hold a panel discussion on the crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 9, from 1 to 1:50 p.m. in the Cleary Lecture Hall. Students, faculty members and local community members are invited to attend.
Endicott faculty experts will discuss the historical context of the conflict and region, its geopolitical impact, how disinformation campaigns play a role, and the plight of refugees who are fleeing their homeland.
The discussion will be moderated by Provost Beth Schwartz. Panelists will include Vitaly Kozyrev, professor of political science and international studies; Alana Tiemessen, associate professor of political science and security studies; Lara Salahi, assistant professor of broadcast and digital journalism; and Semahagn Abebe, assistant professor of international studies.
The Cleary Lecture Hall is located in Hempstead Commons on the Endicott campus on Hale Street in Beverly.