BEVERLY — One of the best Division 3 men’s college hockey programs in the country is nestled along the beautiful shoreline that is Route 127, straddling the line between Beverly proper and Beverly Farms.
Following last Saturday’s 9-1 win over Curry, the Endicott College Gulls have a 19-1-2 overall record and are ranked No. 4 in the nation. They clinched the Commonwealth Coast Conference title with their most recent victory and will be the favorites to also capture the CCC tournament crown later this month.
Endicott has not lost a game since Oct. 29, a span of 107 days. While staying focused on the here and now, it has its sights set on winning the program’s first-ever National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 3 national championship, which will take place in late March.
“To make history like that would be phenomenal. I’m getting chills just thinking about it,” said Noah Strawn, a 24-year-old senior forward for the Gulls.
“First we want our league, then our conference playoffs, to get to where we ultimately want to be,” added defenseman Kevin Craig, a 23-year-old defenseman who calls Barnstable home. “But we’re confident. We’ve got a special group of guys here.”
The program’s architect and a major reason for much of its success, head coach R.J. Tolan, takes it all in stride.
The ultra-mellow 44-year-old husband and father of three, who has been at the Gulls’ helm since 2014, has done nothing but win during his time on Hale Street. Endicott has compiled a stellar 138-41-12 record since the 2015-16 season (when they first gained NCAA varsity status after spending a dozen years as a “club” program), with eight players who have gone on to play professional hockey, two CCC Coach of the Year Awards, and more than four dozen Academic All-Americans, among many other accolades.
“I don’t think big picture, really,” said Tolan. “My expectations have been the same for the last six to seven years: Find kids who are really good players, great people, and who want to come here every day on the ice and have fun.
“From the very first time I got here, I’ve always felt like we’re going to win,” he added. “The whole athletics program is like that, from (Director of Athletics) Brian Wylie on down. ‘Why can’t we beat anyone?’ I’ve always felt that.”
Team dynamics
Endicott has a large roster with 35 players, with all but two of those having gotten into at least one game this season. Because only 18 skaters and two goalies can be dressed for any one contest, it creates great competition among the players to get into, and stay in, the lineup on a game-by-game basis.
Under the traditional college hockey format, the Gulls generally play Friday nights, then turn around and go at it again Saturday afternoon or evening. There are times when a player will be scratched (i.e., not in the lineup) Friday night, only to get the call on Saturday.
Having that heightened sense of awareness, said Gulls forward Mitch Shaheen (who played his high school hockey at St. John’s Prep), is because the players clearly realize what’s expected of them.
“The guys that come here understand what the culture is like and what we’ve done to have success,” said the 24-year-old senior forward, who is majoring in entrepreneurship. “They want to be part of it, they know the right path, so they’ve listened to the coaches and the older guys and bought in completely.”
“The team dynamic is fantastic,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of really good players and a lot of depth. There’s no selfishness.”
They have players from across the country — including non-traditional hockey locales such as Tennessee, Oregon and Virginia — plus one each from Switzerland and Sweden. Most played some level of junior hockey before coming to Endicott; some, like skilled forward Jackson Sterrett, played Division 1 college hockey before transferring.
There is no official team captain; instead, a dozen seniors and 10 juniors who inhabit the roster fill that role adroitly. They take their lead from their head coach and pass his wisdom down.
“We can communicate with the younger guys about what Coach Tolan’s system is about and the buy-in it takes, and you see it translate into success on the ice,” said Strawn, a Wareham native. “R.J. is such a player’s coach; it’s hard not to get along with him and laugh with him. He makes you comfortable as a player. and he gives it his all every day, so how can we not do the same?”
“We play a certain way, but R.J. gives us leeway to be creative,” added Craig. “He’s different in that he believes in us, but he also cares about us as people. It’s a culture that I’ve never been a part of before.”
Focused on the present, thinking of the future
Ty Hanrahan, a 22-year-old studying for his master’s degree at Endicott, has been with the program for five years. He originally came to campus intent on playing college lacrosse, but blew out his knee on the first day of practice and instead got hooked up with Tolan. Next thing he knew, he was a student coach for the hockey squad, a position he remains in to this day.
Hanrahan, who has family in Gloucester — his father Barry, the vice president and assistant general manager of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, grew up there and graduated from Gloucester High — said it was hard finding his role at first, being younger than many of the players. But he gradually discovered his coaching niche, and came up big for the Gulls last winter when he and assistant coach Lachlan Burgess guided the team to a key victory at Salve Regina while Tolan was home for the birth of his youngest child.
“The guys have been together so long that every single player has bought into our system,” said Hanrahan. “If RJ or any of us coaches see something we want changed, we say it once at a practice or in a meeting and it’s changed, just like that.
“It’s a very, very tight group who know what they’re doing, really come prepared, practice hard four times a week, and those results translate into the game scores,” he added. “We take things very seriously.”
The Gulls will play their final two regular season games this coming weekend before the league playoffs start up. Winning the national title is a realistic dream, but one that needs several parts to fall into place perfectly beforehand.
“It’s definitely in the back of our minds,” said Shaheen, “but Coach Tolan does a really good job of focusing on the two upcoming games we have that weekend. But we also understand where we want to be down the road. It’s talked about now and then, but we’re definitely focused on one week at a time.”
Strawn recalled playing in a best-of-three championship series in junior hockey. Although his team lost, the memory of it is seared into his brain.
“The atmosphere of it was so amazing ... so I can only imagine what playing for the NCAA title would be like,” he said. “I really think we have the group to do it. We just need to stick with our game plan.”
Tolan won’t come right out and say that capturing a national championship would be the be-all, end-all. To him, the rankings and the fanfare are a bonus of getting to do what he truly loves.
“It’s been beyond a pleasure to come here to Endicott,” he said. “There are very few days I don’t think I have the best job in the world. I basically live the same life as my 5-year-old, waking up and being excited every day to go and play.”
